USA Motor Jobs and Konect.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Better Match Job Seekers with Employees across Automotive

·3 min read

ESTERO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Motor Jobs, a leading platform for careers in the Automotive industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Konect.ai, a cutting-edge conversational AI solution that helps lift dealership Fixed Ops and Sales success.

Under the terms of the partnership, Konect.ai will implement their advanced conversational technology into the USA Motor Jobs platform to better match candidates with the right job for their individual needs and bring an unparalleled level of information back to recruiters.

By engaging job seekers in an active conversation through Konect.ai, recruiters and employers working with USA Motor Jobs will now have a modern approach to reaching out to candidates, running hiring campaigns, and have more information than ever before as to why a candidate did or did not apply for the job. Information such as whether it was the location, salary, or benefits that may have redirected the interview or key indicators as to the top reasons a job offer was successful so recruiters can build off of the information for future success.

"We all know how difficult it is to find valued and experienced employees today," said Scott Trainor, COO of USA Motor Jobs. "This partnership with Konect.ai will enable us to collect information from these job seekers on why a job was appealing or not, as well as simplifying communication and connections in this age of technology."

The partnership will also include a new SMS-based system for broadcasting job alerts and updates, making it even easier for job seekers to find their next career in the automotive industry, as well as giving recruiters a quick and convenient way to get the word out that they're hiring.

"USA Motor Jobs is a leader in the automotive industry and we are excited to be working with them," said Jarrod Kilway, COO of Konect.ai. "This partnership will allow us to showcase the capabilities of our SMS-based AI technology for both job seekers and employers and is just one of the many ways AI can help dealers succeed in today's highly-competitive market."

Both companies will be at the 2023 NADA Convention and Expo, click here to schedule a meeting with Konect.ai, or find out more about USA Motor Jobs at https://usamotorjobs.com or Konect.ai at www.konect.ai.

About USA Motor Jobs:

USA Motor Jobs is a modern platform for career opportunities in the automotive industry, with a wide range of opportunities for job seekers and a powerful tool for employers to find the right candidate. It prides itself on not only being a career portal, but a community platform to educate and provide connections within all aspects of the industry.

About Konecta.ai:

Konect.ai is a cutting-edge conversational AI solution that helps lift dealership Fixed Ops and Sales success. By bringing the most conversational AI products and services to the automotive retail market, Konect.ai's mission is to create a better world through more productive conversations. Find out more at www.konect.ai.

Media Contacts:
Laurie Halter
Konect.ai
Email: 352439@email4pr.com
Phone: 503-816-2474

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-motor-jobs-and-konectai-announce-strategic-partnership-to-better-match-job-seekers-with-employees-across-automotive-301727290.html

SOURCE Konect.ai

