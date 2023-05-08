U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

USA Pharmacovigilance Congress 2023: Join Industry Experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations (Boston, MA, United States - September 14-15, 2023)

PR Newswire
·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance USA Congress 2023" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance USA 2023 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Why Attend This Conference?

  • Listen to the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.

  • A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

  • Speak-out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance

  • 6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $8 Billion in 2025

  • 1,053 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance USA

  • A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

  • Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

  • 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

  • 100's Pharma/ Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

  • Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

  • Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance USA Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates include VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

  • Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

  • Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology

  • Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

  • Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety

  • Data Analysis Information Technology

  • Medical Information Health Outcomes

  • Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's

  • Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Narayan Nair
FDA - USA

Lana Gloukhova
ATHIRA PHARMA - USA

Samirah Qureshi
ALEXION - USA

Reema Mehta
PFIZER - USA

Jenifer Kane
ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS - USA

Michael Bean
Johnson & Johnson

Khaudeja Bano
AMGEN - USA

Dawn Mucci
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - USA

Richard Wolf
CSL Behring USA

Jaylaxmi Nalawade
LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS - USA

Michael Von Forstner
BIOGEN - USA

Dennis L. Virgo
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS - USA

Dr Bert P Van Leeuwen
Astellas Pharma

Alina Tudor M.D.
Norgine

Dr Jackie Roberts
Accord HealthCare

Edita Kaupiene, MPharm
Pharmacovigilance Project Manager

Manjit Virdee
GSK

Budhesh Dhamija
CSL Behring GmbH, Germany

Giovanni Furlan
PFIZER

Raj Bhogal
Takeda

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb256l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-pharmacovigilance-congress-2023-join-industry-experts-from-pharmabiotech-and-clinical-research-organisations-boston-ma-united-states---september-14-15-2023-301818051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets