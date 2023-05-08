USA Pharmacovigilance Congress 2023: Join Industry Experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations (Boston, MA, United States - September 14-15, 2023)
After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance USA 2023 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.
Why Attend This Conference?
Listen to the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.
A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.
Speak-out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.
Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance
6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $8 Billion in 2025
1,053 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion
Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.
Why Attend Pharmacovigilance USA
A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance
Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health
20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World
100's Pharma/ Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries
Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof
Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions
Who Should Attend:
Pharmacovigilance USA Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates include VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.
Pharmacovigilance Risk Management
Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology
Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology
Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management
Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety
Data Analysis Information Technology
Medical Information Health Outcomes
Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's
Contract Manufacturing
Speakers
Narayan Nair
FDA - USA
Lana Gloukhova
ATHIRA PHARMA - USA
Samirah Qureshi
ALEXION - USA
Reema Mehta
PFIZER - USA
Jenifer Kane
ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS - USA
Michael Bean
Johnson & Johnson
Khaudeja Bano
AMGEN - USA
Dawn Mucci
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - USA
Richard Wolf
CSL Behring USA
Jaylaxmi Nalawade
LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS - USA
Michael Von Forstner
BIOGEN - USA
Dennis L. Virgo
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS - USA
Dr Bert P Van Leeuwen
Astellas Pharma
Alina Tudor M.D.
Norgine
Dr Jackie Roberts
Accord HealthCare
Edita Kaupiene, MPharm
Pharmacovigilance Project Manager
Manjit Virdee
GSK
Budhesh Dhamija
CSL Behring GmbH, Germany
Giovanni Furlan
PFIZER
Raj Bhogal
Takeda
