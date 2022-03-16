U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.80
    +29.35 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,644.72
    +100.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,137.15
    +188.53 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.29
    +22.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.66
    -1.78 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    -27.80 (-1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.49 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2280
    +0.0680 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8560
    +0.5560 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,936.05
    +695.62 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.83
    +11.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

USA Today 10Best Awards Names QDOBA "America's Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Fourth Year in a Row, Earning Top Status by Public Vote

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, announced it has once again earned the top spot in the USA Today 10Best Awards as "America's Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for the fourth consecutive year. QDOBA edged out several other fast-casual brands. Each year, a panel of experts partners with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and then the public is invited to vote for their favorite brands.

QDOBA Family Entr&#xe9;e
QDOBA Family Entrée

"For the fourth year in a row, our QDOBA fans have once again stepped up to let the world know which fast-casual brand and leading Mexican restaurant is their go-to favorite," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "At QDOBA, we celebrate flavorful food and flavorful people. Our food is surprising, delicious and packed with fresh-made flavor. Our guests feel inspired to create their own flavor masterpieces because we don't charge extra for toppings on entrées – including our signature queso and hand-made guac. The quality of our ingredients, combined with the excellent customer service of our flavorful staff, makes QDOBA the best place to grab your next meal. Don't take our word for it – the voters of 10Best have already done the hard work for you!"

For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, please visit www.10best.com. To learn more about QDOBA or to find a location near you, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

QDOBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/QDOBA Mexican Eats)
QDOBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/QDOBA Mexican Eats)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-today-10best-awards-names-qdoba-americas-best-fast-casual-restaurant-for-fourth-year-in-a-row-earning-top-status-by-public-vote-301504370.html

SOURCE QDOBA

Recommended Stories

  • Wingstop Loses Its CEO ... To a Salad Chain?

    One stands as the standard-bearer for healthy food, while the other carries the flag for indulgence. After 10 years of leading Wingstop and guiding it through an IPO, chairman and chief executive Charlie Morrison unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday. "It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation from Wingstop," Morrison said in a statement first reported by Nation's Restaurant News.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and

  • China Stocks Rocket As Officials Signal An End To Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese stocks surged Wednesday to their best day since 2008 as government officials signaled its regulatory crackdown could end soon.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • Brookfield to Partner With Elliott for Nielsen Take-Private Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is part of a consortium that’s in talks to take information services company Nielsen Holdings PLC private, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks t

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Lyft to charge 55 cents as fuel surcharge due to rising gas prices

    Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer. The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers. The move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

  • Clearside Stock Is up Over 80% In Three Trading Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of eye disease-focused Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) skyrocketed 84% over the past 3 trading sessions, after investors showed their approval for the biopharma’s latest quarterly results. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $25.7 million, $8.26 million above the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Powering the beat were the milestone payments the company received in the quarter from licensing partners Bausch + Lomb and Arctic Vis

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • NLRB contends Starbucks retaliated against pro-union workers

    The coffee chain is facing union elections at more than 130 stores across the country. The complaint marks the first time the labor board has found merit in accusations against the company regarding its conduct amid the unionization push.

  • India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

    Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. But the food-delivery firm said in a statement that it would loan as much as $150 million to Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, for the start-up's near-term capital needs.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture

    Wintershall Dea AG said on Tuesday Russian oligarch German Khan, who was sanctioned by the European Union, was stepping down from its board, causing further upheaval at the German oil company with several ties to Russia. Wintershall Dea said its business activities would be unaffected by the move but it was examining whether LetterOne's shareholding would be affected. The oil and gas producer is a joint venture of German chemicals giant BASF and LetterOne, the holding company controlled by Russian oligarch Mikail Fridman, who is also linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who was sanctioned by the EU last month.

  • GitLab stock rallies more than 10% on strong results, outlook

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $45.8 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $120 million, or $2.31 a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.