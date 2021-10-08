U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,177.68
    +270.96 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

USA Truck Announces the passing of Robert M. Powell, Founder of USA Truck

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), headquartered in Van Buren, AR, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its beloved founder Robert M. Powell, who died peacefully in his home on October 7, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mr. Powell was a true leader and a transportation industry legend, and he was widely respected and considered one of the best Truckload operators in the industry.

Mr. Powell was known and admired for his dedication, commitment, and vision. He understood the challenges of the transportation industry and leveraged his military background to establish USA Truck as an industry leader. Throughout his distinguished career, he served the trucking industry in many capacities, such as representing the State of Arkansas as Vice President of the American Trucking Association in Washington D. C., serving as the President of the Arkansas Trucking Association, and the Chairman of the Arkansas Motor Carriers Association.

James Reed, USA Truck President and CEO, said, "We had the honor of reestablishing our relationship with Mr. Powell over the last several years and recently had him and his family at our Corporate Office during the USA Truck Founders Day celebration. It was beautiful to recognize his accomplishments as a wonderful husband, father, industry leader, and visionary founder who gave so much of himself. Mr. Powell touched the lives of countless people; we are honored to have been among them. We offer our condolences and gratitude to the Powell family."

In 1983 after a twenty-year career with Arkansas Best Corporation, Mr. Powell and a group of managers purchased the company Truckload division, Crawford Produce, Inc. Later, Mr. Powell led the renaming of Crawford Produce to what is known today as USA Truck, a leading capacity solutions provider. He led the 1992 initial public offering of the common stock, which still trades today on Nasdaq. He served USA Truck as Chairman, Director, President and CEO until his retirement in 2011, laying the foundation for who we are today, USAT Capacity Solutions.

Alex Green, USA Truck Chairman of the Board, stated, "Mr. Powell leaves a powerful legacy of commitment to USA Truck and caring for its people. His vision and presence over his many years dedicated to the company continue to be felt as we strive to make USA Truck the best employer and member of the community it can be. Our deepest sympathies to the Powell family."

ABOUT USA TRUCK
USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667479/USA-Truck-Announces-the-passing-of-Robert-M-Powell-Founder-of-USA-Truck

Recommended Stories

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Shiba Inu Retreats After Huge Rally

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.00002220.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • ‘A job is not just a job’: Why some unemployed people aren’t jumping at job openings

    Last month, just 194,000 jobs were created, while there are close to 11 million job openings in the U.S. and 7.7 million unemployed Americans.

  • Three large Milwaukee-area employers exceed 90% employee vaccinations; some organizations plan firings

    At least three of the largest Milwaukee-area employers implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates said they achieved over 90% compliance with deadlines set for the week of Oct. 11.

  • Prepare For A Prolonged Period Of High Energy Prices

    WTI temporarily broke the $80 mark on Friday morning as the global energy crunch continues to drive prices higher

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi explains why she ‘never ever, ever’ asked for a raise

    Former PepsiCo Indra Nooyi says her cultural upbringing kept her from asking for a raise. "I wish we had the courage to go ask for it," she says.

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon De

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers