U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.48
    -11.39 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,473.23
    -108.05 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,753.93
    -37.97 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.46
    -5.55 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +1.65 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.70
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2520
    -0.0130 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0390
    +0.3010 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.40
    +319.83 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.49
    -18.34 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

USA Truck Awarded Prestigious Department of Defense Pro Patria Award

USA Truck, Inc.
·4 min read

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., has been awarded the 2022 Pro Patria Award from the Arkansas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). USA Truck received the award, which marked the company's third Pro Patria honor (2015, 2016, 2022) at the company's headquarters in Van Buren, Ark.

USA Truck, Inc., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture
USA Truck, Inc., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture

Retired Maj. Gen. William Wofford, Arkansas ESGR's state chair, will present the award in conjunction with Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas' adjutant general.

Pro Patria, meaning "For the Country," recognizes outstanding support and dedication to the men and women of the Guard and Reserve.

The ESGR's Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each ESGR State Committee to one small, one large, and one public sector employer in their state or territory. It is the highest-level award given by an ESGR State Committee. Recipients of the award have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and reserves.

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jordan Ray, a Tennessee National Guardsman and USA Truck employee, nominated the company for the Pro Patria award for its support of citizen-Soldiers.

"We are deeply grateful for the service and sacrifice of our servicemen and women and their commitment to protecting our freedom," USA Truck President and CEO James Reed said. "We thank the ESGR for this outstanding recognition; we recognize and value that veterans bring an invaluable presence and skillset to USA Truck. Approximately 20% of USA Truck employees are veterans, so this is a cause near and dear to us. Our company has a long, proud history of supporting our nation's heroes, and we will continue to strive to be the employer of choice for veterans and reservists."

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also aids in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

Recognizing supportive employers is vital to ESGR's mission. ESGR's 54 State Committees actively promote awards as a key element in furthering employer support while strengthening relationships between Service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.

For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a Defense Personnel and Family Support Office program, visit www.ESGR.mil.

About USA Truck
USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

Who is ESGR?
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

ESGR has served our country for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. These citizen warriors could not defend and protect us at home and abroad without the continued promise of meaningful civilian employment for themselves and their families. ESGR has continued to adapt to meet the needs of Reserve Component members, their families, and America's employers by joining forces with a network of other national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations. Together, We All Serve!

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715071/USA-Truck-Awarded-Prestigious-Department-of-Defense-Pro-Patria-Award

Recommended Stories

  • Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

    Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged in trading before US markets opened after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Pro

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 640 Russian military personnel, destroy 2 aircraft and 2 helicopters General Staff

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:31 The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 640 Russian military personnel and shot down two aircraft and two helicopters on Wednesday, 7 September. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion, Ukrainian forces have killed a total of 51,250 Russian soldiers.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Powell says the Fed won’t be distracted by politics as it moves strongly to bring inflation down

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the central bank won't pay attention to politics as it moves to bring inflation down.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Vows Fresh Military Aid; Blinken Visits Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden will hold a video call Thursday with allies including leaders of the Group of Seven nations, the NATO military alliance, and the European Union. The talks, which focus on the next steps to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, come after Washington announced more than $2.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite

  • New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of L3HarrisAlongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix

  • Over 40% of Russian mercenaries in Kharkiv Oblast seriously wounded or killed, says General Staff

    Mercenaries in Russian private military companies deployed to Ukraine have suffered significant losses in the Oleksandrivka district of Kharkiv Oblast, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sept. 7.

  • Belarus starts military exercises focused on "liberating captured territories"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 09:14 The Belarusian army has launched command and staff training focused on "liberating territory temporarily captured by the enemy". Source: Belarusian pro-government information agency Belta Quote: "The training will make it possible to practise conducting combat (special) operations to liberate territory that has been temporarily captured by the enemy, restore control over the state border in the zones (strips) of responsibility of groups of

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy barge with Russians in Kherson Oblast Operational Command Pivden (South)

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:20 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a barge in Kherson Oblast with Russian personnel and equipment on board; the Russians are unable to repair the Kakhovka Bridge since it is being kept under fire control by Ukrainian defenders.

  • Russian invaders in panic in Kherson Oblast, says political scientist

    Invading Russian forces have been in panic in Kherson Oblast for the past few days, local political scientist Volodymyr Molchanov told Radio NV on Sept. 7.

  • Euro zone bond yields jump as ECB set to change govt deposit policy

    (Reuters) -Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Thursday, after European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said that the bank would release a statement on how it remunerates government deposits. That would come as part of the unprecedented 75 basis-point rate hike the ECB announced on Thursday, which brought its deposit rate to 0.75%. The ECB also signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession.

  • Another intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about incompetent commander

    Russian soldiers in Ukraine are complaining about the indifference and incompetence of their commanders, according to a new intercepted conversation released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

  • "This is Ukrainian sky": Ukrainian paratroopers down Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 20:10 Paratroopers from the 80th Detached Airborne Assault Brigade shot down a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter. Earlier on 7 September, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft.

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to three-month low

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March in a bid to tame high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The strength of the labor market has put to bed fears the economy is in recession after gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • German Anger Spills Over as Countries Balk at Gas-Sharing Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Hope is dimming in Germany that it will be able clinch more gas solidarity agreements with European Union partners beyond the ones already in place with Denmark and Austria, a potential further hindrance to Berlin’s ability to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Wa