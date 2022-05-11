USA Truck Named National Truckload Carrier of the Year At Transplace's 2022 Carrier Symposium

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, was named 2022 National Truckload Carrier of the Year by Transplace during their Carrier Symposium on May 9.

USA Truck, Inc. , Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Press release picture

"USA Truck is honored to be recognized as Truckload Carrier of The Year," said Tim Guin, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of USA Truck Inc. "We are proud of our team members who have provided an excellent customer experience to Transplace and our shared customer relationships."

Transplace, an Uber Freight company, concluded its 2022 Carrier Symposium last week. The premier provider of logistics technology and services hosted its annual event, entering its eighth year, showcasing educational sessions and recognition for its transportation carriers who provide capacity and support to Transplace's customers.

Hosted in Arlington, Texas, this year's event highlighted trending topics impacting the logistics industry, including the latest market updates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, less-than-truckload (LTL) and bulk freight educational sessions; and service highlights, including managed transportation and freight audit and payment services overviews. Attendees also participated in networking events and market discussions, including featured insights from the symposium's keynote speaker Drew Pearson, pro-football hall of fame and former American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

At the event, Transplace recognized its 2021 Carrier of the Year winners for several categories, including the National Truckload Carrier of the Year. Selection for these awards was based on company-wide, quantitative data, as well as survey feedback from Transplace account teams. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included on-time service, tender acceptance, as well as factors related to ease of doing business, such as customer service, responsiveness and the accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.

Story continues

About Transplace

Transplace is an Uber Freight company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offerings deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over $17 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America and Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700942/USA-Truck-Named-National-Truckload-Carrier-of-the-Year-At-Transplaces-2022-Carrier-Symposium



