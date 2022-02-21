U.S. markets closed

USA Truck Selected for FourKites' Q4 2021 Premier Carrier List

·2 min read
In this article:
  • USAK

FourKites' 12th Premier Carrier List showcases the carriers, brokers and 3PLs who are best leveraging supply chain visibility to provide critical business value to their customers

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022/FourKites®, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, has named USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the fourth quarter of 2021. FourKites' 12th consecutive quarterly list showcases the growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.

In addition, Premier Carriers' pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs.

"Qualifying for FourKites' Premier Carrier List is an important distinction as supply chain leaders increasingly look to visibility technologies to help them manage through ongoing disruptions and volatility," said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. "Congratulations to USA Truck on this great achievement. We thank them for their continued partnership and commitment to providing critical visibility information."

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here, where users can filter the list by capability, transportation mode, geographies served and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world's most recognized brands - including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies - trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689680/USA-Truck-Selected-for-FourKites-Q4-2021-Premier-Carrier-List

