USAA Life Insurance Company Names Chris Flint Senior Vice President and General Manager, Life and Health Insurance

·2 min read

Flint will be tasked with growing the life and health insurance product portfolios

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Life Insurance Company (USAA Life) announced today that Chris Flint has joined USAA as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Life and Health Insurance, reporting to Brandon Carter, President of USAA Life Insurance Companies. In this role, Flint will oversee the life and health insurance product portfolios, with responsibility to grow both product lines to serve more of USAA's members and bring additional value to the association.

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA)
USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA)

Flint brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry to USAA Life, and has extensive experience leading life insurance distribution, modernizing to enhance customer experience, and creating growth opportunities by introducing digital and data-driven solutions.

"USAA exemplifies the 'best of best' in terms of its unwavering commitment to its mission and members," says Flint. "It's a privilege to be joining a company with such a noble purpose and a focus on protecting the financial security of our service members and their families."

"Chris is an exceptional industry leader, and we're thrilled to have him join USAA Life," says Brandon Carter, president of USAA Life Insurance Companies. "His expertise will serve us well as we provide more of our members with the protection they need, backed by USAA's legendary service."

Prior to joining USAA Life, Flint was President and CEO of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company. He was also previously President and CEO of ProEquities, Inc. and Senior Vice President, Distribution Companies for Protective Life Insurance Company. Flint received his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his MBA and a Master of Information Systems degree at Creighton University. He also completed the Executive Leadership Program from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He currently holds Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63, 66 securities licenses and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC).

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations                                                         
External_communications@usaa.com
210-498-0940

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-life-insurance-company-names-chris-flint-senior-vice-president-and-general-manager-life-and-health-insurance-301568785.html

SOURCE USAA

