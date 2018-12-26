USAF's Next-Gen GPS Satellites Will Be a Huge Upgrade...Eventually

From Popular Mechanics

Of all the modern miracles enabled by spaceflight, global positioning satellites are among the most useful and ubiquitous. Military and civilian users across the globe depend on the 31 satellites, in six different orbital planes above Earth, to provide continual navigation signals.

And the newest member of this constellation, a spacecraft called called GPS III, is the next generation of these vital navigation satellites. Launched on December 23 by a SpaceX rocket, GPS III is now in the hands of ground control crews at Lockheed Martin who are maneuvering the GPS satellite into its final orbit, a task that will be wrap up sometime next week.

“GPS III will ensure the availability of this critical utility with enhanced performance to billions of users worldwide for decades to come,” says Keoki Jackson, the GPS III program manager at Lockheed.

The launch of the GPS III satellite is considered a huge milestone in the US Air Force’s painful quest to upgrade the global positioning system. But this first satellite, was supposed to launch in 2014, and this four-year delay is only a glimpse of the problems that plague these satellites.

A Satellite With Benefits

It’s easy to be excited about what GPS III spacecraft has to offer. The new capabilities of the planned 10-satellite constellation will address some of the most common risks and shortcomings of our aging nav sats. But the upgrades coming should make the service more reliable and accurate for civilians, more secure against those who want to jam military users, and more cyber-secure for everyone. A GPS III is also expected to have a 15-year lifespan, twice as long as the current sats, and are designed to launch in pairs, which also cuts costs.

The spacecraft also benefits from advances in satellite design, especially electronics and power management. The navigation payload has more than three times reduction in range error and up to eight times increase in power than what’s in orbit now. That power increase means that the signals will be easier to pick up under treetops, within the canyons of cities, and inside buildings.

The spacecraft beams two civilian signals to the planet, which gives the GPS III the ability to directly detect and correct errors caused by the ionosphere. One of the civilian signals is compatible with other Global Navigation Satellite Systems, so the satellite also plays nice with GPS systems run by Europe, China, India and Japan.

But the serious benefits of GPS III are reserved for the military. Encrypted M-code signals will be up to eight times more powerful than current systems. This makes them more reliable but also enables the sats to overcome efforts to jam their signals.

This comes with some new orbital hardware. The GPS III has a high-gain directional antenna. Most GPS signals are broadcast on a wide antenna so it can cover the largest amount of area below. But this directional antenna aims signals in a spot beam, covering an area just 120 miles in diameter but blasting the signal at high power. That should be enough to counter jamming and get navigation signals to the weapons and vehicles that need it.

This rosy future is not guaranteed. Delays to the program, caused by problems with supplier parts, have placed pressure on the sat construction and development. The Government Accountability Office warned in late 2018 that the schedule is so tight that lessons learned during the operational testing of the satellite may come after others are built or even launched. Luckily, current GPS satellites are still far from obsolete.

