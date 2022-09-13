Usage of Esophageal Stents Rising on Back of Increasing Minimally-invasive Surgical Procedures Carried Out across the World: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Growing Usage of Self-Expandable Metallic Stents In The Treatment Of Malignant & Benign Disorders; Development Of Novel Technologies For Gastrointestinal Procedures, Such As Bioabsorbable Stents; And Increasing Adoption Of Anti-Reflux Esophageal Stents Are Factors Driving Market Expansion

South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for esophageal stents is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022-2027).



Market expansion is attributed to the rising number of people suffering from esophageal cancer and other diseases, increasing geriatrics around the world, changes in people's lifestyles, and the need for more efficient treatment to lower the risk of complications.

Demand for esophageal stents is also rising as a result of technological advancements, such as the creation of bioabsorbable stents and stents composed of nitinol materials with great flexibility and kink resistance. The market is also expected to be fueled by the rising demand for minimally-invasive surgical treatments.

Hospitals provide superior care because they have access to trained medical staff and nursing staff who can provide quality care. Furthermore, the number of stenting procedures will rise as a result of a growing sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and unhealthy habits, including smoking, drinking, and using cigarettes. It is anticipated that market revenue for esophageal stents will be boosted by increased attention to modernizing the healthcare infrastructure.

The development of technologies such as biochips, stent strut design, and increased use of advanced software applications for monitoring stent movement during therapy is projected to drive the demand for self-expandable metallic stents.

New Market Players Focusing on Launch of Innovative Products to Meet Varied Patient Needs

Many medical problems make it difficult for individuals to swallow because they restrict a section of the esophagus. Esophageal stents allow food and liquids to pass by opening the esophagus. Start-ups are working on stents that can adjust and fit the anatomy of each patient.

A new entrant based in the U.S. called Thoracent offers pulmonology-specific medical equipment. BONASTENT is a self-expanding metallic esophageal stent produced by the company. It has a nitinol hook and cross-wire design that allows for anatomical customization. Its radial and returning forces are also ideal for great conformability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global esophageal stents market is anticipated to reach US$ 105 million by 2027.

Market in Canada is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027.

Market in Japan is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Demand for esophageal stents in specialty clinics is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Segments of Esophageal Stents Industry Research

By Product : Self-expandable Metallic Stents Self-expandable Plastic Stents

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Winning Strategy

Key market participants are concentrating on implementing advanced technologies and features in their products. Top companies are concentrating on strategic initiatives such as the creation of novel products through customization by consumer needs to expand their product portfolios and solidify their leading positions in the business.

For instance,

Olympus introduced self-expanding metal stents for patients with a limited lifespan or those who have a malignant colonic or duodenal blockage.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global esophageal stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (self-expandable metallic stents, self-expandable plastic stents) and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

