USAID Selects ICF for $69 Million Global Survey Contract

·2 min read
In this article:
Company Will Monitor Progress Toward Reducing Poverty, Malnutrition and Food and Water Insecurity

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Bureau for Resilience and Food Security recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new five-year $69 million task order to support the collection and use of high-quality population-based survey data in various countries. The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration OASIS indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)
(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

ICF will use innovative data collection tools, monitoring modalities and analysis to monitor progress toward sustainable reductions in hunger, poverty, malnutrition and water insecurity in countries around the world. Data collected through these efforts will support monitoring and evaluation of important U.S. government strategies like the Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategy, the Global Water Strategy and the Feed the Future Global Food Security Strategy.

ICF has implemented USAID's Demographic and Health Surveys Program since 1984 and supported the agency's food security surveys for the past decade. The company has helped the agency and its field missions meet specific accountability and adaptive management needs in their efforts to build resilient communities and countries.

"We understand the nuances and complexities it takes to collect and analyze data and disseminate survey results for complex population-based surveys," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are proud to build on our long-standing work to help USAID strengthen and improve its data collection methods and share evidence of the impact of its programs, which will lead to a more holistic understanding of the well-being, food and water security, and resilience of communities around the globe."

ICF helps create sustainable, resilient societies that fulfill their citizens' needs. The company collaborates with development agencies to examine linkages between health and various development priorities, including food security and nutrition, biodiversity, climate change, water and sanitation, urban development, migration, human trafficking and global health security.

Read more about ICF's international development and climate and resilience services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaid-selects-icf-for-69-million-global-survey-contract-301370637.html

SOURCE ICF

