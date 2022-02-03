U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

USANA's Malaysia and Korea markets start 2022 with major honors

·2 min read
In this article:
  • USNA

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA's international markets have started off the new year with two major awards. USANA Korea was presented the 'family-friendly company' certification selected by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, while Citta Bella Magazine awarded USANA Malaysia for its Celavive Vitalizing Serum.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

To find out more about USANA and its products, please visit USANA.com.

USANA Korea
USANA Korea recognizes the importance of balancing both work and home life. They've created a family-friendly culture by paying close attention to employee needs. For example, maternity leave and reduced working hours have been introduced and are actively encouraged for employees who are about to give birth. Family time also takes priority with benefits like Family Day giving employees a paid day off to be with their loved ones. It's policies like these that earned the market the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family's 'family-friendly company' certification.

"USANA means 'true health,' and we put the health and happiness of our customers and employees first," says Gary Hong, USANA's general manager of Korea. "We will continue to support our employees and their families to live life to the fullest."

USANA Malaysia
The annual Citta Bella Beauty Awards feature hundreds of brands and up to 160 products, with key industry opinion leaders, senior make-up and hair stylists, and the Citta Bella—one of the most popular Chinese woman's magazines in Malaysia—editorial team selecting the best representatives in 65 beauty product categories. After a rigorous and careful selection process, USANA's Vitalizing Serum has been given the award of the Best Vitalizing Serum

"We are honored that our Vitalizing Serum has received such a prestigious award," says Sabrina Khoo, USANA's general manager of Malaysia. "There is certainly a reason that Vitalizing Serum has continuously been one of our best-selling products, and this award from Citta Bella shows everyone what we and our customers already know."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers high quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and active nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usanas-malaysia-and-korea-markets-start-2022-with-major-honors-301474632.html

SOURCE USANA

