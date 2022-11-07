U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

USAntibiotics Stands Ready to Assist in Critical Amoxicillin Shortage

·1 min read

Sole American Manufacturer of Life-Saving Drug Awaits Orders

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USAntibiotics, the sole licensed American manufacturer of penicillin-based Amoxicillin and Amoxil Clavulanate, the popular antibiotics commonly known as Amoxil® and Augmentin®, released the following statement from Patrick Cashman, President of USAntibiotics, regarding reported shortages of this life-saving drug:

"As the only remaining American manufacturer of the prescribed medication known as Amoxicillin, we have repeatedly expressed our concern about the offshoring of pharmaceutical production. The fact that there is no American manufacturer of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) required to produce this critical medication is nearsighted and misguided. A shortage should have been foreseen given the disturbing trend of moving these production capabilities overseas and China's monopoly in this arena.

Unfortunately, an early and severe outbreak of RSV and secondary infections is also contributing to this shortage. Parents should never be forced to visit multiple pharmacies to find the medicine needed to cure their children's infections, nor should hospitals have to choose which patients get full doses of prescribed antibiotics, particularly when there is a trusted solution here at home.

USAntibiotics has reached out, repeatedly, to the Biden Administration to inform them that our unique capabilities align seamlessly with the Administration's supply chain security and resilience—as well as Buy American—priorities. In fact, every dose of Amoxicillin that will be needed in the US over the next five years can be manufactured and stored at our facility in Tennessee. We stand ready, with sufficient materials on hand, to partner with the federal government should they ask for assistance."

About USAntibiotics  
USAntibiotics is the only U.S. manufacturer of Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, commonly known as Amoxil and Augmentin. Based in Bristol, Tenn., it operates a world-class, 360,000-square-foot antibiotic production facility with the sole focus of making quality, life-saving antibiotics widely available for the benefit of all Americans. USAntibiotics is part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. For more information, visit www.us-antibiotics.com

About Jackson Healthcare 
Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search, and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usantibiotics-stands-ready-to-assist-in-critical-amoxicillin-shortage-301669664.html

SOURCE USAntibiotics

