U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.29
    +4.22 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,071.64
    +40.57 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,311.20
    +24.57 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.28 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3380
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8480
    -0.4120 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,112.37
    +610.96 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.27
    +25.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.15
    -78.38 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second quarter financial results and projections for both current and future products.

After a fantastic 2021 Q2 that increased revenue over 50% compared to 2021 Q1, Grogan reported that USAQ also raised $750,000 in growth capital to continue expanding its digital medicine and point of care testing footprint.

"We're continuing to expand our customer base, so we'll be investing in our sales and marketing to increase our revenue run rate, and we also have new products in our pipeline," said Grogan to SCV's Stuart Smith. "These are digital therapeutic monitoring products, so part of this investment will be directed to accelerating these new products."

The interview also brings up Grogan's recent paper, Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool, and the rise of both allergies and allergic asthmas over the last 30-40 years. Part of the issue, according to Grogan, is a lack of board-certified allergists. Primary care doctors are having to fulfill multiple roles that in the past were being dealt with in the specialist domain. USAQ's product line ‘AllergiEnd' is providing this necessary solution for primary care providers.

The Allergy Management Tool"helps bridge the gap between the primary care or pediatric allergy knowledge and the patients' symptoms and history. And this is just one of many digital instruments that we're developing." Continues Grogan.

The pipeline of innovations from USAQ don't stop there. There are plans to soon release digital medicine instruments for managing hypertension and stress, anxiety and depression to put even more power in the hands of the independent primary care physician practices.

Regarding future prospects, Grogan is optimistic, saying, "We're very excited about our near-term opportunities."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-september-usa-equities-corp-usaq/.

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company's products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that heretofore would only have been referred to a specialist for treatment. The Company's products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary products and software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease populations.

For more information, please visit www.USAQCorp.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets.

To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words &ldquo;aim,&rdquo; &ldquo;estimate,&rdquo; &ldquo;project,&rdquo; &ldquo;believe,&rdquo; &ldquo;anticipate,&rdquo; &ldquo;intend,&rdquo; &ldquo;envision,&rdquo; &ldquo;estimate,&rdquo; &ldquo;expect,&rdquo; &ldquo;future,&rdquo; &ldquo;goal,&rdquo; &ldquo;hope,&rdquo; &ldquo;likely,&rdquo; &ldquo;may,&rdquo; &ldquo;plan,&rdquo; &ldquo;potential,&rdquo; &ldquo;seek,&rdquo; &ldquo;should,&rdquo; &ldquo;strategy,&rdquo; &ldquo;will&rdquo; and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Investor & Media Contact:

Olivia Giamanco
USA Equities Corp
(929) 379-6503
IR@USAQCORP.COM

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663332/USAQ-CEO-Discusses-Financial-Improvements-in-Q2-Product-Projections-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Academy Sports Earnings Beat But ASO Stock Falls Near A Buy Point

    Academy Sports earnings crushed views and the highly rated sporting goods retailer hiked guidance. But ASO stock fell.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • Which Large U.S. Bank Has Grown Deposits the Fastest Over the Last Year?

    Once a year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation updates deposit data for every bank in the country, offering a glimpse into how banks have grown.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September

    With the S&P 500 up 20% in 2021 and trading at record levels, investors might suspect stocks that went in the opposite direction this year have something seriously wrong with them. If a rising tide is generally lifting all boats, sinking ships will only weigh down your portfolio. Although Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has outpaced the market index gains so far this year, shares remain well below the highs hit several years ago and the tobacco giant still faces a number of headwinds that are holding it back.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.