USB Devices Market to Grow by USD 18.05 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USB Devices Market by Type (USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the USB devices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.05 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenge
The high demand for compact storage devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the USB devices market. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for storage devices with high capacity within small sizes as the need for data storage is a rising issue for noncommercial consumers and organizations. USB devices are reliable as they have a shock absorb rating of 200Gs and can retain data for long periods. They can also be reprogrammed numerous times. USB devices are predominantly used for additional storage in handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and camcorders. These serve the purpose of high storage capacity and compact size.
The emergence of cloud storage services will challenge the growth of the USB devices market during the forecast period. Cloud services allow for the storage of large data sets of any type. They offer more benefits than USB devices, such as the ability to retrieve data from virtually anywhere and disaster recovery and backup strategies. Thus, the emergence of cloud storage services will drive the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The USB devices market report is segmented by type into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0. The USB 2.0 segment will have significant market share growth. Devices that adhere to the USB 2.0 standard have the ability to transmit data at high speed. Some features of the USB 2.0 are improved performance and backward compatibility.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the USB devices market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the IT spending market, which is the parent market of the USB devices market, includes the following core components:
Research and development
Developers or manufacturers
Sales and distribution
End-users
USB Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 18.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.29
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Netac Technology Co. Ltd, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
