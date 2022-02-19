U.S. markets closed

USB Devices Market to Grow by USD 18.05 bn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USB Devices Market by Type (USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled USB Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the USB devices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.05 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The high demand for compact storage devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the USB devices market. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for storage devices with high capacity within small sizes as the need for data storage is a rising issue for noncommercial consumers and organizations. USB devices are reliable as they have a shock absorb rating of 200Gs and can retain data for long periods. They can also be reprogrammed numerous times. USB devices are predominantly used for additional storage in handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and camcorders. These serve the purpose of high storage capacity and compact size.

The emergence of cloud storage services will challenge the growth of the USB devices market during the forecast period. Cloud services allow for the storage of large data sets of any type. They offer more benefits than USB devices, such as the ability to retrieve data from virtually anywhere and disaster recovery and backup strategies. Thus, the emergence of cloud storage services will drive the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The USB devices market report is segmented by type into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0. The USB 2.0 segment will have significant market share growth. Devices that adhere to the USB 2.0 standard have the ability to transmit data at high speed. Some features of the USB 2.0 are improved performance and backward compatibility.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the USB devices market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the IT spending market, which is the parent market of the USB devices market, includes the following core components:

  • Research and development

  • Developers or manufacturers

  • Sales and distribution

  • End-users

Related Reports:

High End Server Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Server Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

USB Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.29

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Netac Technology Co. Ltd, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • USB 2.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • USB 3.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • USB 4.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

  • Netac Technology Co. Ltd

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Transcend Information Inc.

  • Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usb-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-18-05-bn--technavio-301485541.html

SOURCE Technavio

