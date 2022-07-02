U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,274.59
    -222.09 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

A USB standard for satellites? Slingshot 1 takes to orbit to test one

Devin Coldewey
·6 min read

Testing new satellites and space-based technologies has never been easy exactly, but it definitely could be easier. Slingshot 1, a 12U Cubesat mission just launched via Virgin Orbit, is an attempt to make building and testing a new satellite as easy as plugging a new keyboard into your computer.

To say it's "USB for space" is reductive... but not wrong. The team at the Aerospace Corporation that designed the new system makes the comparison itself, noting that the military has made several attempts to create just this with the Space Plug-and-Play Architecture (SPA), which became the Modular Open Network ARCHitecture (MONARCH), and the Common Payload Interface Standard (CoPaIS). But the approaches haven't taken off the way, say, the Cubesat standard has — which, by the way, Aerospace also pioneered.

The goal of Slingshot 1 is to create a standard satellite bus that's as adaptable and easy to use as USB or ATX, using open standards but also meeting all the necessary requirements for security, power, and so on:

[Slingshot] offers more agility and flexibility in satellite development through the use of modular, plug-and-play interfaces. These interfaces leverage open-sourced systems to avoid proprietary lock-ins that may stall development, as well as standardized interfaces for payloads that would not require a customized satellite bus. These interfaces set the power, command, control, telemetry, and mission data that may be required for payloads. Without a set of common standards, these payload-to-satellite bus requirements are driven by varying satellite bus manufacturers. Slingshot eliminates this uncertainty by reducing the number of requirements and complexity in the interface and creating an open payload interface standard called Handle.

How will it avoid the common trap encountered by would-be standard-standardizers, immortalized by XKCD: now there are N+1 standards?

Well, leaving aside the pretty deplorable state of standards in the satellite world, if there can be said to be any, the team decided to base the whole thing on Ethernet, which underpins a huge amount of networking in the world already.

"Basing the Handle standard on Ethernet builds on the vast ecosystem of hardware and software tools developed for that very common interface, essentially taking the most common terrestrial system standard and migrating it for satellite use," said Dan Mabry, senior engineer specialist at Aerospace. "We’ve tailored the network for low power, but still support gigabit per second communications between devices with no custom software development required to tailor the network for each new application."

And as he put it when Aerospace wrote up Slingshot for its own purposes last year: "When a payload plugs in it’ll instantly be recognized and work, and any broadcast data will get to the spacecraft downlink without any tuning or tweaking of the software onboard. Furthermore, because it’s an onboard network, that payload’s data is seen by all the other payloads as well. Payloads can easily collaborate in real-time, and distributed smart sensors and processors are coupled by the basic architecture."

Combine this with a power hub that can intelligently supply a variety of needs, and a modular enclosure that makes the whole thing look like the back of a well-organized gaming PC, and you've got a recipe for plug and play that really makes things easy on the prospective designer.

The assembled Slingshot 1 setup without its outer enclosure.

As Slingshot's program manager, Hannah Weiher put it: "It’s working to reduce interface complexity and support different satellite buses and payloads with minimal to zero adaptation needed to the interface. Handle was key to a streamlined payload integration process on Slingshot 1 where we had a wide range of payloads with different requirements and it enabled us to be able to integrate the volume of payloads we did in a satellite about the size of a shoe box."

Of course it's not enough to simply send up a barebones interface — imagine sending up a PC case with nothing in it. To see if it works, you need stuff attached, and fortunately there are a ton of experiments and capabilities Aerospace has been saving up since Slingshot's genesis in 2019.

  • Handle - Plug-and-play payload electrical interface module

  • Bender - Onboard ethernet and network routing

  • t.Spoon - Modular mechanical interface

  • t.Spoon Camera - Plug-and-play camera module

  • t.Spoon Processor - Zynq Ultrascale+ onboard processing

  • Starshield - Onboard malware detection

  • CoralReef - Coral Tensor Processing Unit

  • STarfish - Secure ARM Cortex-M33 onboard processing

  • SDR - S-band Software-Defined Radio (SDR) downlink

  • Keyspace - Cryptographic services for SmallSats

  • Lasercom - Next-gen space/ground lasercom downlink

  • ROESA - Using Internet of Things protocols to connect payloads

  • Vertigo - Reconfigurable attitude control system

  • Blinker - GPS transponder for space traffic management

  • Hyper - SmallSat hydrogen peroxide thruster

  • ExoRomper - Artificial intelligence and machine learning testbed

Some of these are more or less self-explanatory, like t.Spoon's various components, making up the core mechanical elements tying the whole thing together. And of course you need a nice software-defined radio downlink. But a tensor processing unit and machine learning testbed on a satellite? Internet of Things protocols? Cryptographic services?

CG view of Slingshot expanding to show its components.

When I talked with the team during a visit to Aerospace's labs a while back, they talked about how a lot of what's on Slingshot is unprecedented in some ways, but is more about adapting common terrestrial tasks to the extremely formalized and limited context of a satellite's hardware and software.

Say you have three or four payloads sharing a processor and storage. How do you make sure their communications remain secure? The same way you would on the ground, but adapted to the lightweight processing, limited-power, unusual interface of a spacegoing craft. Sure, secure processing and communications in space have been done before — but it's not like there's a plug and play version where you can just click a check box and suddenly your payload is fully encrypted.

Similar is ExoRomper, which has an externally mounted camera hooked into the TPU. There's been a bit of AI in space already, but never a setup where you can say: oh sure you can add on cloud recognition to your satellite, it'll take up 2 watts, 20 cubic centimeters and 275 grams. This one in particular is set up to watch the satellite itself, looking at lighting conditions — something that seriously affect thermal loads and power handling. Why shouldn't your satellite have its own satellite, watching to make sure there's no hot spots on the solar cells?

Data will be coming in from Slingshot as it tests out its many components and experiments over the coming months. It could be the start of a new modular era for small satellites.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors brace for pivotal July after dismal first half

    The U.S. stock market is reeling from its worst first half of any year since 1970, with investors girding for a series of potential flashpoints in July that may set Wall Street's course for the coming months. Second-quarter corporate earnings, hotly anticipated U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting are among potentially pivotal events after the S&P 500 fell 20.6% in the initial six months of 2022. Bonds, which investors count on to offset stock declines, have tumbled alongside equities, with the ICE BofA Treasury Index on pace for its worst year in the index's history.

  • Samsung's cloud gaming hub brings Xbox, Twitch and more to newest smart TVs

    Samsung announced yesterday that it is bridging its hardware and software for a better gaming experience, bringing the Samsung Gaming Hub to its 2022 lineup of smart TVs and monitors. Twitch has also been added, and Amazon Luna will be available soon. The company is rolling out its gaming hub on Samsung TVs like the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

  • NASA targets late August to early September launch for Artemis 1 Moon mission

    NASA has set an aggressive launch for its Artemis 1 Moon mission following the successful June 20th “wet dress rehearsal” fueling test of the SLS rocket that will carry the flight to space.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.

  • Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high

    About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration. The escalating numbers show leisure travelers aren’t being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations. This year's number of passengers going through U.S. airports also eclipsed the 2.35 million screened at security checkpoints on the Friday before the Fourth of July in 2019, but that was nearly a week ahead of Independence Day.

  • Apple: The iPhone Upgrade Cycle Is Underappreciated, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Now that Q2 has come to end, the focus on Wall Street will turn to the second quarter results. In Apple’s (AAPL) case, the past 3 months have been defined by the Covid lockdowns in China which will adversely affect revenue by between $4 billion and $8 billion. However, recent checks made by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives regarding the Asia iPhone supply chain indicate that over the past few weeks the situation has been “steady with slight improvements.” “As of now we believe iPhone demand is holdin

  • More Americans Are Using Digital Wallets Than Ever. Which One Should You Choose Right Now?

    Since the start of COVID-19, the use of digital wallets has skyrocketed in popularity. In fact, 75% of respondents in the survey said they have used a mobile wallet in the past year. The use of digital wallets has continued to grow in acceptance worldwide.

  • The Morning After: Major League Baseball wants to deploy strike zone robo-umpires in 2024

    Major League Baseball wants to deploy strike zone robo-umpires in 2024, Samsung’s Gaming Hub brings Twitch, Xbox Game Pass to its newest TVs and monitors, A swarm of Cruise robotaxis blocked San Francisco traffic for hours.

  • Physicists hunt for room-temperature superconductors that could revolutionize the world's energy system

    Wind turbines and solar panels in Southern California. 4kodiak/E+ via Getty ImagesWaste heat is all around you. On a small scale, if your phone or laptop feels warm, that’s because some of the energy powering the device is being transformed into unwanted heat. On a larger scale, electric grids, such as high power lines, lose over 5% of their energy in the process of transmission. In an electric power industry that generated more than US0 billion in 2018, that’s a tremendous amount of wasted mone

  • Meta to Shutter Novi Crypto Payments Wallet in September, Ending Libra Saga

    Meta's crypto remittances project Novi emerged after the Libra stablecoin project rebranded.

  • There's an enormous comet heading toward Earth this month. Here's how to watch it pass by

    The K2 comet will have its closest approach to Earth July 14, where it will come within 270 million kilometers of our planet.

  • NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

    NASA said a rocket of unknown national origin that crashed into the moon earlier this year produced a double crater on the surface, an unexpected feat. The agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which collects data on the moon, spotted two craters after the “mystery rocket body” collided with the moon on March 4, NASA said recently.…

  • Webb Telescope Will Look for Signs of Life Way Out There

    This month will mark a new chapter in the search for extraterrestrial life, when the most powerful space telescope yet built will start spying on planets that orbit other stars. Astronomers hope that the James Webb Space Telescope will reveal whether some of those planets harbor atmospheres that might support life. Identifying an atmosphere in another solar system would be remarkable enough. But there is even a chance — albeit tiny — that one of these atmospheres will offer what is known as a bi

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic BoomThe Federal Communications Co

  • Roe v. Wade: Google Makes a Major Decision to Protect Privacy

    Consumers who use mapping apps such as Google ( ) will regain some privacy since the company said it will delete location histories for certain locations such as abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters. On Friday, the internet behemoth said some of the locations that people go to will be eliminated in the "coming weeks," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president of Core wrote in a blog post on July 1. The company responded to consumers who sought to have the amount of information collected on them limited as several states said they would conduct abortion investigations and prosecutions.

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of July 4th sales, starting at a mere $3

    The mega-site is packed to the gills with deals (including pre-Prime Day steals!) on Apple, Samsung, Ninja, Motorola and more.

  • Astronaut returns to her hometown of Richland after space stay, encouraging engineers

    “Kind of gross ....” she said about turning urine and sweat into drinking water.

  • Delta is experimenting with flight information boards that know who you are and where you’re going

    Forget puzzling over flight information display boards. This week, Delta passengers at the Detroit Metro Airport saw a glimpse of this ideal with a technology called Parallel Reality. At the McNamara terminal is a new 21 ft. x 6 ft digital board that that’s capable of simultaneously displaying the unique travel itinerary for up 100 passengers.

  • 3 Green Flags for Snap's Future

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock has tumbled about 70% this year and currently trades nearly 20% below its initial public offering price of $17. The social media company lost its luster amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and Snapchat's ability to adapt to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS changes. Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from unprofitable growth stocks, and Snap's abrupt decision to slash its second-quarter guidance in late May -- just one month after posting its original downbeat guidance with its first-quarter report -- spooked investors.

  • Couple told after buying house that internet would cost $27k, forced to rely on 4G hotspot

    ‘I was just flabbergasted that a house like this, in an area like this, could possibly have never been wired for Internet’