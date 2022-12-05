U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,046.25
    -29.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,219.00
    -240.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,927.75
    -82.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.00
    -12.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +2.32 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0460 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.30
    +0.46 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6940
    +1.4230 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,237.91
    +281.95 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.38
    +6.96 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.28
    +29.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

USC Business Students Unlock Cutting-edge Digital Marketing Experience With Intrepid Digital Agency

·3 min read

  • USC Marshall students get hands-on experience with Intrepid's global digital marketing strategies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With graduates facing competitive job markets and digital transformation in every workplace, global digital marketing agency Intrepid Digital (www.intrepidonline.com) is helping growth marketing students at the University of Southern California's (USC) Marshall School of Business test and evaluate their ideas through practical learning.

Intrepid Digital
Intrepid Digital

As part of the 'USC Growth Hacking' course, a collaborative 10-week elective program has been developed for hand-selected students to work alongside the industry leading team at Intrepid Digital and absorb their real-world expertise.

Intrepid's client portfolio includes many of the biggest brands in the online world including Amazon, Blue Nile, and Classpass.

Quotes attributable to Intrepid Digital Founder and CEO, Jeremy Reitman

"In today's constantly shifting digital landscape, aspiring growth marketers need to invest in their digital capabilities and understanding in order to build businesses that are relevant to the market. Digital marketing strategies aren't an optional extra–they're essential to business success and Intrepid Digital is proud to extend our expertise to this emerging generation."

"Graduate growth marketers can enter the workforce behind the curve when it comes to their knowledge of best practice in digital marketing - but not at USC Marshall. This elective provides a win-win solution, ensuring students combine the skills they're learning in class with our cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. For Intrepid, the opportunity to work with outstanding young talent at the start of their journey is a way of giving back and nurturing our industry."

"We're proud to share Intrepid Digital's client-first, flexible model and the ways we blend established strategies with innovative approaches to evolve the digital marketing industry."

"The USC Growth Hacking elective is a chance for these students to unlock the Intrepid approach to digital marketing and enterprise SEO–a valuable first step on any career path towards business success in this hyper-competitive digital marketplace."

Quotes attributable to Paul Orlando, director of the USC Marshall Greif Incubator and adjunct professor for USC's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

"I chose to partner with Intrepid for this elective to nurture students through mentoring, instilling real-world business know-how from testing their ideas and evaluating feedback; giving them a practical understanding of what it's like to work as a growth marketer and building the client service skills they will need that aren't available from a traditional classroom environment."

"In leveraging the entrepreneurial minds of Jeremy and his expert team at Intrepid Digital for this 10-week elective, growth marketing students from a variety of disciplines will learn the strategies they need to establish and grow successful and sustainable businesses of the future through data driven activities including search engine marketing and email marketing."

"Open and honest feedback is such an important teaching tool, and I'm impressed by the highly engaged Intrepid team who are unafraid to rigorously critique student work to push for better business outcomes. This collaborative learning environment encourages experimentation and motivates students to excel in their regular presentations to Intrepid Digital and their peers."

"This opportunity to engage directly with the digital marketing experts at Intrepid provides students with a unique educational experience, where the built in practical learning sets students up for future success on their future career journeys in growth marketing."

Media Contact:
Jeremy Reitman Reitman
818-309-3792
349917@email4pr.com

USC
USC
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usc-business-students-unlock-cutting-edge-digital-marketing-experience-with-intrepid-digital-agency-301692864.html

SOURCE Intrepid Digital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Imposs

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • CEO of Verizon's consumer business exits after less than a year in that role

    Manon Brouillette, the chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from her position, the telecommunications company announced in a Monday morning press release. Brouillette held that role at Verizon Communications Inc. for less than a year, having assumed it in January 2022. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will take over leadership of the consumer group in addition to his other responsibilities. "My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Boston marketing firms urge clients to stop advertising on Twitter

    Four major Boston-area advertising and marketing firms have advised clients to pause advertising on the social media site since it's come the ownership of Elon Musk.

  • ‘Dangerously defective’ pistol fires even if you don’t touch the trigger, lawsuit says

    The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.

  • Eight Types Of Tax-Free Retirement Income

    Everyone wants a bigger retirement nest egg. Or you can give yourself more money to spend. Here are six ways to create tax-free retirement income.

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • Oil up 3% on OPEC+ output plans and price cap on Russian crude

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 3% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and the start of a G7 price cap on Russian crude. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world's top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Wolfspeed nears site decision for another new semiconductor factory

    As it moves forward with a new factory in Chatham County, semiconductor maker Wolfspeed is nearing an announcement for another new facility in order to catch up to global demand and rising competition.