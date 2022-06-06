USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Join the Russell 3000® Index

U.S. Century Bank

MIAMI, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 24, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022.



“Joining the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone, which will broaden USCB Financial Holding’s overall investor awareness and exposure within the investment community,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President & CEO of U.S. Century Bank. “We are honored to be included in this respected list of U.S. member companies,” added Mr. de la Aguilera.

Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 3000® Index is known for measuring the performance of the largest 3,000 publicly held U.S. companies based on their total market capitalization. The companies which comprise the Index represent approximately 98% of the investable U.S. market.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

