USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Share Repurchase Program

U.S. Century Bank
·29 min read
In this article:
  • USCB

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), reported net income of $5.7 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with net income of $4.2 million or $0.67 and $0.14 per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $21.1 million or $(6.72) per diluted common share compared with net income of $10.8 million or $1.50 and $0.30 per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.81 compared to operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the same period in 2020 of $1.50 and $0.30 for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively. Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes the $89.6 million one-time accounting impact of the exchange and redemption of the preferred shares. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures appears at the end of this press release.

On December 21, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with the Class B shareholders to exchange all outstanding Class B non-voting common stock for Class A voting common stock at a ratio of 5 to 1. On the same day, a total of 6,121,052 shares of Class B common stock was exchanged for 1,224,212 shares of Class A common stock. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s only class of shares issued and outstanding were Class A common stock.

Effective December 30, 2021, the Company became the parent bank holding company of U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”). Each share of the Bank was exchanged for one share of the Company, making the Bank a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Shares of the Company continue to trade under ticker symbol “USCB” on the Nasdaq Global Market. Due to the reorganization, the Company is subject to periodic filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) instead of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”). As of December 31, 2021, all the business of the Company is conducted by the Bank.

On January 24, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to 750,000 shares of Class A common stock. Under the repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of Class A common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time. Repurchases under this program will be funded from the Company’s existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow.

“Over the course of 2021, we achieved many notable milestones thanks to the unwavering commitment and support from our employees, customers, and partners. Together, we were able to complete an IPO, simplify our capital structure, and form a bank holding company. We continue to grow and remain very optimistic about our future.” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The formation of the holding company provides more efficient access to capital while allowing flexibility for growth and acquisition strategies. We believe that forming a holding company places us in the best position to respond to evolving market conditions and enables us to take advantage of future opportunities.”

Profitability

  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.23% compared to 1.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 11.08% compared to 9.96% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased to 55.74% compared to 63.81% for the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • Net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.14% for the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • Net interest income was $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.6 million or 22.4% compared to the fourth quarter in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by higher loan and investment income along with lower deposit costs.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $352.2 million or 23.5% from the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • Total deposits were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $317.0 million or 24.9%, from the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • Total shareholders’ equity was $203.9 million at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $32.9 million or 19.2% from the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • Total loans were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $151.6 million or 14.6% from the fourth quarter in 2020.

  • The Company purchased a portfolio of commercial real estate loans within the quarter with an aggregate principal balance of $36.0 million.

Asset Quality

  • The allowance for credit losses was $15.1 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020.

  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.27% of total loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.45% at December 31, 2020.

  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.10% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

  • Non-interest income totaled $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.2 million or 81.9% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a $983 thousand gain on the sale of a building.

  • Non-interest expense was $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Capital

  • The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements and remained significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines. Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.92% at December 31, 2021 compared to 14.24% for the fourth quarter in 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), will host a conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (844) 221-2148 (domestically) or (929) 517-0937 (internationally) and use conference code 4543356.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-star by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank has received awards and accolades from numerous organizations for its philanthropic support and leadership, including the Beacon Council, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this earning release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

  • the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of forthcoming CECL implementation;

  • the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

  • the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;

  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

  • increased competition and its effect on pricing of our products and services as well as our margins;

  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

  • other risks described from time to time in the Bank or the Company’s filings with the FDIC or SEC.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earning release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earning release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
(305) 715-5141
MGuerra@uscentury.com

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

12,786

$

11,549

$

48,730

$

47,078

Investment securities

2,216

1,492

7,886

5,248

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

29

46

106

307

Total interest income

15,031

13,087

56,722

52,633

Interest expense:

Interest-bearing deposits

14

30

59

158

Savings and money markets accounts

510

545

2,082

3,095

Time deposits

292

864

1,531

4,709

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

139

149

554

1,074

Total interest expense

955

1,588

4,226

9,036

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

14,076

11,499

52,496

43,597

Provision for credit losses

-

-

(160

)

3,250

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,076

11,499

52,656

40,347

Non-interest income:

Service fees

961

1,030

3,609

3,266

Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

35

11

214

434

Gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale, net

107

(1

)

1,626

839

Gain on sale of other assets

983

-

983

-

Loan settlement

-

-

2,500

-

Other non-interest income

558

414

1,766

1,558

Total non-interest income

2,644

1,454

10,698

6,097

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,634

4,435

21,438

19,204

Occupancy

1,267

1,402

5,257

5,656

Regulatory assessment and fees

93

171

783

691

Consulting and legal fees

539

274

1,454

1,045

Network and information technology services

268

380

1,466

1,536

Other operating

1,518

1,603

5,279

4,904

Total non-interest expense

9,319

8,265

35,677

33,036

Net income before income tax expense

7,401

4,688

27,677

13,408

Income tax expense

1,751

449

6,600

2,588

Net income

5,650

4,239

21,077

10,820

Preferred stock dividend

-

782

2,077

3,127

Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

-

89,585

-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

5,650

$

3,457

$

(70,585

)

$

7,693

Allocation of net income (loss) per

common stock class: (1)

Class A

$

5,650

$

2,629

$

(70,585

)

$

5,851

Class B

$

-

$

828

$

-

$

1,842

Per share information: (1)

Class A common stock (2)

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

0.30

$

0.68

$

(6.72

)

$

1.51

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.30

$

0.67

$

(6.72

)

$

1.50

Class B common stock

Net income per share, basic

$

-

$

0.14

$

-

$

0.30

Net income per share, diluted

$

-

$

0.14

$

-

$

0.30

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Class A common stock (2)

Basic

18,913,914

3,887,512

10,507,530

3,887,480

Diluted

19,023,686

3,911,322

10,507,530

3,911,290

Class B common stock

Basic

-

6,121,052

-

6,121,052

Diluted

-

6,121,052

-

6,121,052

(1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, there were no issued and outstanding Class B common stock due to the exchange of all Class B common stock into Class A common stock that occurred on December 21, 2021.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock were adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June of 2021.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Income Statement Data:

Net interest income

$

14,076

$

13,471

$

12,474

$

12,475

$

11,499

Provision for credit losses

-

-

-

(160

)

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,076

13,471

12,474

12,635

11,499

Service fees

961

856

903

889

1,030

Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net

35

(70

)

187

62

11

Gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale, net

107

532

23

964

(1

)

Gain on sale of other assets

983

-

-

-

-

Loan settlement

-

2,500

-

-

-

Other income

558

399

403

406

414

Total non-interest income

2,644

4,217

1,516

2,321

1,454

Salaries and employee benefits

5,634

5,313

5,213

5,278

4,435

Occupancy

1,267

1,192

1,411

1,387

1,402

Regulatory assessment and fees

93

317

195

178

171

Consulting and legal fees

539

357

373

185

274

Network and information technology services

268

358

332

508

380

Other operating

1,518

1,470

1,150

1,141

1,603

Total non-interest expenses

9,319

9,007

8,674

8,677

8,265

Net income before income tax expense

7,401

8,681

5,316

6,279

4,688

Income tax expense

1,751

2,088

1,263

1,498

449

Net income

5,650

6,593

4,053

4,781

4,239

Preferred stock dividend

-

542

754

781

782

Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

89,585

-

-

-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

5,650

$

(83,534

)

$

3,299

$

4,000

$

3,457

Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1)

Class A

$

5,650

$

(77,278

)

$

2,509

$

3,042

$

2,629

Class B

$

-

$

(6,256

)

$

790

$

958

$

828

Per share information:

Class A common stock (2)

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

0.30

$

(5.11

)

$

0.65

$

0.78

$

0.68

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.30

$

(5.11

)

$

0.64

$

0.78

$

0.67

Class B common stock

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

-

$

(1.02

)

$

0.13

$

0.16

$

0.14

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

-

$

(1.02

)

$

0.13

$

0.16

$

0.14

Balance Sheet Data (at period end):

Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,228

$

69,597

$

47,117

$

105,940

$

47,734

Securities available-for-sale

$

401,542

$

328,171

$

395,804

$

341,344

$

334,322

Securities held-to-maturity

$

122,658

$

99,866

$

-

$

-

$

-

Loans held for investment (3)

$

1,190,081

$

1,176,412

$

1,145,095

$

1,103,981

$

1,038,504

Allowance for credit losses

$

(15,057

)

$

(14,900

)

$

(14,848

)

$

(15,009

)

$

(15,086

)

Total assets

$

1,853,939

$

1,755,011

$

1,667,005

$

1,633,359

$

1,501,742

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

605,425

$

570,091

$

555,993

$

516,550

$

442,467

Interest-bearing deposits

$

984,954

$

914,498

$

882,783

$

887,681

$

830,935

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

36,000

Total liabilities

$

1,650,042

$

1,553,093

$

1,500,703

$

1,462,934

$

1,330,741

Total stockholders' equity

$

203,897

$

201,918

$

166,302

$

170,425

$

171,001

Capital ratios:

Leverage ratio

9.55

%

9.69

%

7.91

%

8.57

%

8.61

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.70

%

13.85

%

9.24

%

9.47

%

9.71

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.70

%

13.85

%

11.44

%

12.54

%

12.99

%

Total risk-based capital

14.92

%

15.10

%

12.69

%

13.80

%

14.24

%

(1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). For the three months ended December 31, 2021, there were no issued and outstanding Class B common stock due to the exchange of all Class B common stock into Class A common stock that occurred on December 21, 2021.

(2) The quarters ended June 30, 2021 and prior were all adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split.

(3) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Average balance sheet data:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

87,819

$

116,622

$

108,028

$

86,157

$

154,415

Securities available-for-sale

$

374,589

$

346,407

$

382,990

$

334,723

$

251,294

Securities held-to-maturity

$

114,108

$

51,238

$

-

$

-

$

-

Loans held for investment (1)

$

1,158,755

$

1,144,275

$

1,088,492

$

1,071,782

$

1,036,249

Total assets

$

1,828,037

$

1,741,423

$

1,660,060

$

1,573,881

$

1,522,735

Interest-bearing deposits

$

958,241

$

912,330

$

896,271

$

861,300

$

854,206

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

603,735

$

564,928

$

535,894

$

482,376

$

437,221

Total deposits

$

1,561,976

$

1,477,258

$

1,432,165

$

1,343,676

$

1,291,427

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

36,000

$

37,522

Total liabilities

$

1,625,675

$

1,546,414

$

1,493,129

$

1,402,305

$

1,353,424

Total stockholders' equity

$

202,362

$

195,009

$

166,931

$

171,576

$

169,311

Performance ratios:

Return on average assets (2)

1.23

%

1.50

%

0.98

%

1.23

%

1.11

%

Return on average equity (2)

11.08

%

13.41

%

9.74

%

11.30

%

9.96

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.19

%

3.19

%

3.14

%

3.35

%

3.14

%

Non-interest income to average assets (2)

0.57

%

0.96

%

0.37

%

0.60

%

0.38

%

Efficiency ratio (3)

55.74

%

50.92

%

62.00

%

58.64

%

63.81

%

Loans by type (at period end): (4)

Residential real estate

$

201,359

$

201,124

$

213,575

$

231,554

$

232,754

Commercial real estate

$

704,988

$

693,469

$

673,944

$

650,762

$

606,425

Commercial and industrial

$

146,592

$

137,486

$

155,440

$

174,546

$

157,330

Foreign banks

$

59,491

$

58,839

$

62,042

$

45,659

$

38,999

Consumer and other

$

79,229

$

87,515

$

43,979

$

5,627

$

5,507

Asset quality data:

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.27

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.36

%

1.45

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

1265

%

82778

%

74240

%

2214

%

956

%

Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs

1,190

-

-

228

303

Non-accrual TDRs

-

18

20

450

1,275

Loans- over 90 days past due and accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing loans (5)

1,190

18

20

678

1,578

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.10

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.15

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.11

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2)

-0.05

%

-0.02

%

0.06

%

-0.03

%

0.05

%

Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses

(157

)

(51

)

160

(83

)

121

Interest rates and yields: (2)

Loans

4.32

%

4.29

%

4.19

%

4.43

%

4.36

%

Investment securities

1.81

%

1.86

%

2.04

%

2.19

%

2.35

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.41

%

3.43

%

3.41

%

3.69

%

3.57

%

Deposits

0.21

%

0.22

%

0.26

%

0.34

%

0.44

%

Borrowings and repurchase agreements

1.51

%

1.52

%

1.52

%

1.52

%

1.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.38

%

0.40

%

0.45

%

0.57

%

0.71

%

Other information:

Full-time equivalent employees

187

184

183

186

179

(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.

(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the periods presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Average
Balance


Interest

Yield/
Rate (1)

Average
Balance


Interest

Yield/
Rate (1)

Assets

Interest-earning assets:

Loans (2)

$

1,158,755

$

12,786

4.32

%

$

1,036,249

$

11,549

4.36

%

Investment securities (3)

490,797

2,216

1.81

%

254,070

1,492

2.35

%

Other interest earnings assets

80,170

29

0.14

%

145,895

46

0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,729,722

15,031

3.41

%

1,436,214

13,087

3.57

%

Non-interest earning assets

98,315

86,521

Total assets

$

1,828,037

$

1,522,735

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

56,558

14

0.10

%

$

48,530

30

0.25

%

Saving and money market deposits

673,993

510

0.30

%

541,824

545

0.40

%

Time deposits

227,690

292

0.51

%

263,852

864

1.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

958,241

816

0.34

%

854,206

1,439

0.67

%

Borrowings and repurchase agreements

36,000

139

1.51

%

37,522

149

1.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

994,241

955

0.38

%

891,728

1,588

0.71

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

603,735

437,221

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

27,699

24,475

Total liabilities

1,625,675

1,353,424

Stockholders' equity

202,362

169,311

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,828,037

$

1,522,735

Net interest income

$

14,076

$

11,499

Net interest spread (4)

3.03

%

2.86

%

Net interest margin (5)

3.19

%

3.14

%

(1) Annualized.

(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income:

Net income

$

5,650

$

6,593

$

4,053

$

4,781

$

4,239

Plus: Provision for income taxes

1,751

2,088

1,263

1,498

449

Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-

-

-

(160

)

-

PTPP income

$

7,401

$

8,681

$

5,316

$

6,119

$

4,688

PTPP Return on Average Assets:

PTPP income

$

7,401

$

8,681

$

5,316

$

6,119

$

4,688

Average assets

$

1,828,037

$

1,741,423

$

1,660,060

$

1,573,881

$

1,522,735

PTPP return on average assets (1)

1.61

%

1.98

%

1.28

%

1.58

%

1.22

%

Operating Net Income:

Net income

$

5,650

$

6,593

$

4,053

$

4,781

$

4,239

Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities

35

(70

)

187

62

11

Less: Tax effect on sale of securities

(9

)

17

(46

)

(15

)

(3

)

Operating net income

$

5,624

$

6,646

$

3,912

$

4,734

$

4,231

Operating PTPP Income:

PTPP income

$

7,401

$

8,681

$

5,316

$

6,119

$

4,688

Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities

35

(70

)

187

62

11

Operating PTPP Income

$

7,366

$

8,751

$

5,129

$

6,057

$

4,677

Operating PTPP Return on Average Assets:

Operating PTPP income

$

7,366

$

8,751

$

5,129

$

6,057

$

4,677

Average assets

$

1,828,037

$

1,741,423

$

1,660,060

$

1,573,881

$

1,522,735

Operating PTPP Return on average assets(1)

1.60

%

1.99

%

1.24

%

1.56

%

1.22

%

Operating Return on Average Asset:

Operating net income

$

5,624

$

6,646

$

3,912

$

4,734

$

4,231

Average assets

$

1,828,037

$

1,741,423

$

1,660,060

$

1,573,881

$

1,522,735

Operating return on average assets (1)

1.22

%

1.51

%

0.95

%

1.22

%

1.11

%

(1) Annualized.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Tangible Book Value per Common Share (at period-end):

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

203,897

$

201,918

$

166,302

$

170,425

$

171,001

Less: Intangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Preferred stock

-

-

24,616

32,077

32,077

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

203,897

$

201,918

$

141,686

$

138,348

$

138,924

Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):

Class A common shares

19,991,753

18,767,541

3,889,469

3,889,469

3,889,469

Class B common shares

-

1,224,212

1,224,212

1,224,212

1,224,212

Total common shares outstanding

19,991,753

19,991,753

5,113,681

5,113,681

5,113,681

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

10.20

$

10.10

$

27.71

$

27.05

$

27.17

Operating Net Income Available to Common Stockholders:

Net income (GAAP)

$

5,650

$

6,593

$

4,053

$

4,781

$

4,239

Less: Preferred dividends

-

542

754

781

782

Less: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

89,585

-

-

-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

5,650

(83,534

)

3,299

4,000

3,457

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

89,585

-

-

-

Operating net income avail. to common stock (non-GAAP) (1)

$

5,650

$

6,051

$

3,299

$

4,000

$

3,457

Allocation of operating net income per common stock class:

Class A common stock

$

5,650

$

5,598

$

2,509

$

3,042

$

2,629

Class B common stock

$

-

$

453

$

790

$

958

$

828

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Class A common stock

Basic

18,913,914

15,121,460

3,889,469

3,889,469

3,887,512

Diluted

19,023,686

15,187,729

3,933,636

3,913,279

3,911,322

Class B common stock

Basic

-

6,121,052

6,121,052

6,121,052

6,121,052

Diluted

-

6,121,052

6,121,052

6,121,052

6,121,052

Diluted EPS:(1) (2) (3)

Class A common stock

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)

$

0.30

$

(5.11

)

$

0.64

$

0.78

$

0.67

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

5.48

-

-

-

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.30

$

0.37

$

0.64

$

0.78

$

0.67

Class B common stock

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)

$

-

$

(1.02

)

$

0.13

$

0.16

$

0.14

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

1.09

-

-

-

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

-

$

0.07

$

0.13

$

0.16

$

0.14

(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are a key indicator of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.

(2) For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share as the inclusion of all potential common shares outstanding would have been antidilutive.

(3) During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with the Class B shareholders to exchange all outstanding Class B non-voting stock for Class A voting common stock at a ratio of 5 to 1. In calculating net income (loss) per diluted share for the prior quarters presented, the allocation of operating net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The operating net income allocation was calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Operating Net Income Available to Common Stockholders:

Net income (GAAP)

$

21,077

$

10,820

Less: Preferred dividends

2,077

3,127

Less: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

89,585

-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

(70,585

)

7,693

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

89,585

-

Operating net income avail. to common stock (non-GAAP) (1)

$

19,000

$

7,693

Allocation of operating net income per common stock class:

Class A common stock

$

19,000

$

5,851

Class B common stock

$

-

$

1,842

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Class A common stock

Basic

10,507,530

3,887,480

Diluted

10,567,833

3,911,290

Class B common stock

Basic

-

6,121,052

Diluted

-

6,121,052

Diluted EPS:(1) (2)

Class A common stock

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)

$

(6.72

)

$

1.50

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

8.53

-

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

1.81

$

1.50

Class B common stock

Net income per diluted share (GAAP)

$

-

$

0.30

Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares

-

-

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

-

$

0.30

(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are a key indicator of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with the Class B shareholders to exchange all outstanding Class B non-voting stock for Class A voting common stock at a ratio of 5 to 1. As such, there are no issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock for the year ended 2021.



