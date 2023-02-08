UScellular Supports University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Connected Systems Institute to Deliver Private Cellular Network Solution

Enables University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Connected Systems Institute to Expand Industry 4.0 Solutions With Private 5G Network

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is delivering a high-performance private cellular network solution to expand the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) Connected Systems Institute (CSI) manufacturing research facility to include private 5G technology. With UScellular's 5G private wireless network, the CSI research facility will connect their operations with 5G IoT sensors and controls.

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular)

The collaboration between UScellular and the UWM CSI lab is supported by technology from Ericsson and Rockwell Automation. It establishes a 5G private cellular network so that students, faculty, and industry partners can securely work together to develop, test and ideate on new solutions for Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities to drive automation, intelligence, and control, while also upskilling and augmenting the Wisconsin workforce. This approach improves digital manufacturing leadership and accelerates the development of applications with advanced technologies. Initial use cases include connecting manufacturing facilities with sensors, Digital Twin, 5G 'infrastructure as a service' with security overlays, AR/VR and autonomous robotics.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring our wireless expertise in private cellular networks to advance the vision in smart manufacturing developed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Connected Systems Institute," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "This is an initial step toward maintaining Wisconsin's leadership in manufacturing. We're looking forward to seeing how our private cellular network can support additional growth and learning from the near real-time automation within the CSI lab."

UScellular is also providing private cellular network content to the Digital Manufacturing Leadership learning pathway course developed by CSI. The digital manufacturing curriculum includes in-person training and classroom education around concepts of supply chain, industrial internet of things (IIoT), and smart manufacturing to support continuing education in the industry.

Story continues

"The Connected Systems Institute is a powerful partnership linking industry and academia. CSI plays a critical role in Wisconsin and beyond to accelerate innovation, develop a highly-skilled workforce and drive economic growth. UScellular's technology and investment in CSI allows us to advance research and business use cases while helping our students develop skillsets needed for Industry 4.0. UScellular has proven to be a valuable partner and there's much we can accomplish as we move forward together," said Mark Mone, UWM Chancellor.

The institute launched in November 2017 with a $1.7 million investment from Rockwell Automation to support talent development and research to solve real-world problems with industrial automation in commercial applications.

"The relationship will benefit the manufacturing industry in Wisconsin and across the country by creating an accelerator for small and medium manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies as well as upskill the workforce," said Andrew Ellis, vice president global portfolio engineering at Rockwell Automation. "UScellular brings leading edge 5G cellular technology to a manufacturing environment. The learning that will be achieved through the partnership at CSI will be a tremendous benefit to expanding smart manufacturing with private 5G networks both in Wisconsin and across the U.S."

Built on Ericsson's successful 4G and 5G radio and dual mode core technology, Ericsson Private 5G unlocks a wide variety of innovative use cases for both indoor and outdoor environments while easily integrating with business operations, devices and applications ensuring next level efficiencies of productivity, cost, and energy use.

"At Ericsson, we're excited to be part of the collaboration where UScellular and the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee Connected Systems Institute have worked to establish a strong 5G private cellular connection for students and professionals so they can continue innovating with cutting-edge technology," said David Green, vice president and key account manager, UScellular account for Ericsson North America. "5G brings incredible opportunity to equip the Wisconsin workforce to develop cutting edge technology and processes that will better the community and industry alike."

Information for how customers can take advantage of the expertise of UScellular is at Private Cellular Networks | UScellular for Business.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About UWM

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has an ambitious mission as both a top-tier research university and an access institution, striving to ensure that students have equitable opportunities to earn a college degree. UWM educates a diverse student body of more than 24,000 students from 83 countries. About 35% of its undergraduates are first-generation college students. Its unique and top-rated programs include Wisconsin's only accredited schools of architecture and public health, the only North American school dedicated solely to freshwater sciences and a film program ranked among the top 50 in the world. It has the largest and top-rated online education program in Wisconsin. UW-Milwaukee partners with leading companies to conduct joint research, promote entrepreneurship, provide student internships and serve as an economic engine for southeastern Wisconsin. The Princeton Review named UW-Milwaukee a 2021 "Best Midwestern" university based on overall academic excellence and student reviews. https://uwm.edu/

For information on the Connected Systems Institute visit: https://uwm.edu/csi/

For more information, contact:

uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uscellular-supports-university-of-wisconsin-milwaukee-connected-systems-institute-to-deliver-private-cellular-network-solution-301742269.html

SOURCE UScellular