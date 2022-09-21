U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9842
    -0.0131 (-1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0106 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0320
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,541.58
    -507.24 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

USCIB-SHRM-IOE Town Hall During UNGA Discusses Critical Priorities of UN's Our Common Agenda

0
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second week of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly got underway, the United States Council for International Business (USCIB) joined with partners, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the International Organization of Employers (IOE), to hold a Global Business Town Hall on September 21. The Town Hall tackled some of pressing priorities outlined in the UN Secretary General's report Our Common Agenda, which seeks to foster a human-centric recovery for the global workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panels centered around four critical areas from Our Common Agenda, including resetting the multilateral system, rethinking education to close the skills gap, reforming global response to future health crises, and reinforcing human rights through the role of governance and the rule of law.

"Business is a full partner and, together, we have the capacity to respond to these pressing global challenges," asserted USCIB President and CEO Peter M. Robinson during his closing remarks.

Other high-level speakers and panelists included International Labor Organization (ILO) Director-General Elect Gilbert Houngbo, UN DESA Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development Navid Hanif, IOE Secretary-General Roberto Suarez Santos, President UN Human Rights Council Federico Villegas, and SHRM Chief of Staff, Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Secretary Emily M. Dickens, who served as keynote.

"The report mentions that we truly are at an inflection point in history," Dickens told the audience of over 300 attendees, which consisted of representatives from business and UN officials. "I submit to you today that this inflection point touches no other place like it does the workplace—the location where people spend the majority of their time, the mechanism that allows people to take care of themselves and their families, the incubator for innovation that impacts how well we live."

This town hall was a second in a series, following one organized by USCIB, SHRM and IOE during the UN High-Level Political Forum in July.

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. USCIB is the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD. More at www.uscib.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uscib-shrm-ioe-town-hall-during-unga-discusses-critical-priorities-of-uns-our-common-agenda-301630289.html

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

