U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.37
    -6.61 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,722.13
    -42.69 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.98
    -71.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.43
    -4.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    +0.46 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7260
    +0.4250 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,990.84
    -1,835.95 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.33
    -58.73 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.17
    -23.18 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

USClaims Makes Top 50 Innovative Companies Watchlist For 2021

·3 min read

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USClaims, the longest continuously operating pre-settlement funding firm in the U.S., was selected by The Silicon Review as one of the Top 50 Innovative Companies to watch in 2021. This coveted designation is reserved for a select few who are spearheading positive transformation in their respected category of business.

US Claims (PRNewsfoto/USClaims)
US Claims (PRNewsfoto/USClaims)

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the top innovative companies to watch this year and the only litigation funding company to make the list," said Steve Bashmakov, CEO of USClaims. "We have improved our process and uncovered efficiencies which streamline the speed in which our clients receive the financial resources necessary to see their personal injury case to fruition. As the longest operating pre-settlement litigation funding firm in the United States, we aim to change the perspective of the pre-settlement funding industry and, most importantly, to become a major asset to trial attorneys."

USClaims over the past 25 years has been helping plaintiffs and attorneys in the battle to protect their clients' rights. Help comes in the form of non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims. This financial support provides injured plaintiffs the means to pay their personal bills to ensure they can see their case through to settlement.

Litigation financing is often sought out by a plaintiff with a personal injury case and a pending lawsuit applying for an advance. USClaims will review their request, discuss their case with the handling law firm and once approved, a purchase agreement is sent and ultimately the funds are forwarded to the plaintiff, typically within 24 hours. These funds can be used for personal expenses, such as medical bills, tuition, and utilities. Unlike credit cards, personal loans, and other sources of financing, the plaintiff and their attorney have no obligation to pay USClaims unless the case is successful, and proceeds are received. Providing litigation financing at the speed and volume in which USClaims does is just one of the many reasons why they were recognized as a top innovative company to watch.

Mr. Steve Bashmakov closed by saying "Our mission is to make Litigation Funding Simplified ®. As we invest in our company and our people to deliver on this promise, we aim to continue innovating in this space for years to come."

About US Claims: For 25 years, USClaims (www.USClaims.com) has been one of America's largest providers of non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents. This financial support provides the injured plaintiff with the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process. USClaims is here to help plaintiffs and their attorneys stay in the fight. For additional information on USClaims' pre-settlement funding, please call (877) 872-5246 or visit USClaims.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usclaims-makes-top-50-innovative-companies-watchlist-for-2021-301384796.html

SOURCE USClaims

Recommended Stories

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Why Altice USA Fell More Than 12% Today

    The one business that's produced any growth for cable companies may be nearing a peak stemming from market saturation.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    These three companies will help you play the long game. And $1,000 is enough to make your first move.

  • Crypto Crumbles. What China’s Ban Means for Digital Currencies.

    The world's second-largest economy has issued a new ban on cryptos, pushing Bitcoin and other digital tokens deeper into correction territory.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Is Blackstone (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.77% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 7.81% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 7.87% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the second quarter of […]

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Nike shares fall on lower revenue, Costco predicts higher costs after earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest earnings reports from Nike and Costco.

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.