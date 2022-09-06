USD 1.02 Bn growth in Wax Market, Demand For Synthetic and Bio-based Waxes to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The wax market anticipated growth driven by the rising cosmetic sector, implementation of wax in food products and flexible food packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, a shrinking supply of paraffin wax, and increased use of cold flow improvers in petroleum refining will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Wax Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Wax Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wax market report covers the following areas:
Wax Market size
Wax Market trends
Wax Market industry analysis
Wax Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wax Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wax Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
BASF SE
China National Petroleum Corp.
Clariant International Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
General Electric Co.
Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG
Honeywell International Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Sasol Ltd.
Wax Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist wax market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wax market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wax market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wax market vendors
Wax Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.91
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Candle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
China National Petroleum Corp.
Clariant International Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
General Electric Co.
Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG
Honeywell International Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Sasol Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
