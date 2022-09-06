U.S. markets closed

USD 1.02 Bn growth in Wax Market, Demand For Synthetic and Bio-based Waxes to Boost Growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The wax market anticipated growth driven by the rising cosmetic sector, implementation of wax in food products and flexible food packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, a shrinking supply of paraffin wax, and increased use of cold flow improvers in petroleum refining will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Wax Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Wax Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wax market report covers the following areas:

  • Wax Market size

  • Wax Market trends

  • Wax Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for synthetic and bio-based waxes as one of the prime reasons driving the wax market growth during the next few years. download a free sample report.

Wax Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wax Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wax Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • BASF SE

  • China National Petroleum Corp.

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Sasol Ltd.

Wax Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wax market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wax market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wax market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wax market vendors

Related Reports:

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polyhydroxyalkanoate market share is expected to increase by USD 23.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%.

Synthetic Leather Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The synthetic leather market share is expected to increase by USD 15.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%.

Feed Phytogenics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The feed phytogenics market share is expected to increase by USD 377.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%.

Wax Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.91

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Candle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • China National Petroleum Corp.

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Sasol Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-02-bn-growth-in-wax-market-demand-for-synthetic-and-bio-based-waxes-to-boost-growth---technavio-301617184.html

SOURCE Technavio

