USD 1.02 Bn growth in Wax Market, Demand For Synthetic and Bio-based Waxes to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The wax market anticipated growth driven by the rising cosmetic sector, implementation of wax in food products and flexible food packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, a shrinking supply of paraffin wax, and increased use of cold flow improvers in petroleum refining will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Wax Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Wax Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wax market report covers the following areas:

Wax Market size

Wax Market trends

Wax Market industry analysis

Wax Market Vendor Analysis

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sasol Ltd.

Wax Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist wax market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wax market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wax market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wax market vendors

Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Candle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sasol Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

