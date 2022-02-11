U.S. markets closed

USD 1.05 bn growth in Screw Pumps Market | CIRCOR International Inc. and Dover Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The screw pumps market is set to grow by USD 1.05 bn between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 6.43%, according to Technavio's latest market forecast report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Screw Pumps Market by End-user, Screw Configuration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights related to the screw pumps market, Read our Free Sample Report

The screw pumps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in manufacturing activities and growing demand for alternative energy are notably driving the screw pumps market growth. However, factors such as stiff competition within the screw pumps market may challenge the market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Screw Pumps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the screw pumps market has been segmented into oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical, power, and food and beverages. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for screw pumps in drilling fluid circulation, hydraulic fracturing, deep-sea pumping, and cementing operations in the oil and gas industry will drive the growth in this segment.

By geography, the screw pumps market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA. APAC is expected to account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report

Screw Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the screw pumps market include CIRCOR International Inc., Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITT Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., KRAL GmbH, Leistritz AG, NETZSCH Holding, and SPX FLOW Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • CIRCOR International Inc. - The company offers two-screw pumps under the brand name HOUTTUIN.

  • Dover Corp. - The company offers screw pumps under the brand name Blackmer.

  • Flowserve Corp. - The company offers twin-screw pumps for a wide range of industrial sectors such as chemicals and others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Screw Pumps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist screw pumps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the screw pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the screw pumps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of screw pumps market vendors

Related Reports:

Pumps Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rotary Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Screw Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CIRCOR International Inc., Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITT Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., KRAL GmbH , Leistritz AG, NETZSCH Holding, and SPX FLOW Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-05-bn-growth-in-screw-pumps-market--circor-international-inc-and-dover-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301478706.html

SOURCE Technavio

