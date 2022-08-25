U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,015.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.75
    +45.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.00
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    +0.71 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7410
    -0.3530 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,605.26
    +382.42 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.94
    +12.13 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,462.40
    +148.93 (+0.53%)
     

USD 1.07 Bn growth expected in Cellulose Acetate Market -- Driven by growth of the textile industry in APAC

·12 min read

NEW YORK , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Acetate Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.23% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Cellulose Acetate Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Cellulose Acetate Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global cellulose acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The global diversified chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of chemical products that are not included in the categories of industrial gases, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals or fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals.

The global cellulose acetate market is fragmented. The market comprises many regional and international players. The report identifies Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA as some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the textile industry in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations and policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The competitive landscape of the cellulose acetate market provides details of competitors. Details include company profile, company finances, revenue, market potential, R&D investment, new market initiatives, global footprint, manufacturing locations and facilities, manufacturing capabilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, and products. Request Sample Report Here

The global cellulose acetate market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The fiber segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. Factors such as easy availability, low cost, and the wide acceptability of cellulose acetate among end-user industries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the growing demand for cellulose acetate fibers from the cigarette industry is contributing to the segment growth.

  • Application

Filtration was the largest segment of the market in 2021 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of cellulose acetate in the production of cigarette filters is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 57% of the global market share. The expansion of the textile industry is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the availability of skilled labor and the presence of several global and regional cellulose acetate manufacturers are expected to further aid in the growth of the cellulose acetate market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cellulose acetate market report covers the following areas:

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cellulose acetate market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cellulose acetate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose acetate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cellulose acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cellulose acetate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose acetate market vendors

Related Reports:

Cellulose Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.07 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

        2.1 Market ecosystem

                  Exhibit 01: Parent market

        2.2: Market Characteristics

                  Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

        2.2 Value chain analysis

                  Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for diversified chemicals

                  2.2.1 Inputs

                  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                  2.2.3 Operations

                  2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                  2.2.6 Support activities

                  2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing 

        3.1 Market definition

                  Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

        3.2 Market segment analysis

                  Exhibit 05: Market segments

        3.3 Market size 2020

        3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

                  Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

        4.1 Five Forces Summary

                  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

        4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

                  Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

        4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

                  Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

        4.4 Threat of new entrants

                  Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

        4.5 Threat of substitutes

                  Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

        4.6 Threat of rivalry

                  Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

        4.7 Market condition

                  Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application 

        5.1 Market segments

                  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Filtration

  • Electronics

  • Textile and consumer goods

  • Packaging

  • Others

                  Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

        5.2 Comparison by Application

                  Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

        5.3 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 17: Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 18: Filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 19: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 20: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.5 Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 21: Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 22: Textile and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 23: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 24: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  5.7.1 Water treatment

                  5.7.2 Medical and personal care

                  5.7.3 Print lamination

                  5.7.4 Sporting goods and toys

                  Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.8 Market opportunity by Application

                  Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type 

        6.1 Market segments

                  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Fiber

  • Plastics

                  Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

        6.2 Comparison by Type

                  Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

        6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 30: Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 31: Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 32: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 33: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        6.5 Market opportunity by Type

                  Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape 

        7.1 Customer landscape

                  Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape 

        8.1 Geographic segmentation

                  Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

        8.2 Geographic comparison

                  Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

        8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                  Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                  Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        8.8 Key leading countries

                  Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

        8.9 Market opportunity by geography

                  Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

        9.1 Market drivers

                  9.1.1 Growth of textile industry in APAC

                  9.1.2 Increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries

                  9.1.3 Rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production

        9.2 Market challenges

                  9.2.1 Stringent regulations and policies

                  9.2.2 Growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes

                  9.2.3 Increase in raw material prices

                  Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

        9.3 Market trends

                  9.3.1 Product development of acetate filter tow

                  9.3.2 Innovation and product development in the cigarettes industry

                  9.3.3 Growing demand for cellulose acetate for additive manufacturing

10. Vendor Landscape 

        10.1  Competitive scenario

        10.2  Vendor landscape

                  Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape

        10.3  Landscape disruption

                  Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

        10.4  Industry risks

                  Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11.  Vendor Analysis 

        11.1  Vendors covered

                  Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

        11.2 Market positioning of vendors

                  Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

        11.3 Borregaard ASA

                  Exhibit 56: Borregaard ASA - Overview

                  Exhibit 57: Borregaard ASA - Business segments

                  Exhibit 58: Borregaard ASA - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 59: Borregaard ASA - Segment focus

        11.4 Celanese Corp.

                  Exhibit 60: Celanese Corp. - Overview

                  Exhibit 61: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

                  Exhibit 62: Celanese Corp.-Key news

                  Exhibit 63: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

        11.5 Daicel Corp.

                  Exhibit 65: Daicel Corp. - Overview

                  Exhibit 66: Daicel Corp. - Product and service

                  Exhibit 67: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings

        11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

                  Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

                  Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

                  Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news

                  Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

        11.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

                  Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

                  Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

                  Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news

                  Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 77: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

        11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

                  Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

                  Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

                  Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. – Key news

                  Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

        11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

                  Exhibit 83: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview

                  Exhibit 84: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Business segments

                  Exhibit 85: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. – Key news

                  Exhibit 86: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 87: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Segment focus

        11.10 Rotuba Extruders

                  Exhibit 88: Rotuba Extruders - Overview

                  Exhibit 89: Rotuba Extruders - Product and service

                  Exhibit 90: Rotuba Extruders - Key offerings

        11.11 Sappi Ltd.

                  Exhibit 91: Sappi Ltd. - Overview

                  Exhibit 92: Sappi Ltd. - Product and service

                  Exhibit 93: Sappi Ltd. – Key news

                  Exhibit 94: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

        11.12 Solvay SA

                  Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Overview

                  Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Business segments

                  Exhibit 97: Solvay SA – Key news

                  Exhibit 98: Solvay SA - Key offerings

                  Exhibit 99: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12. Appendix 

        12.1 Scope of the report

                  12.1.1 Market definition

                  12.1.2 Objectives

                  12.1.3 Notes and caveats

        12.2 Currency conversion rates

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-07-bn-growth-expected-in-cellulose-acetate-market--driven-by-growth-of-the-textile-industry-in-apac-301609902.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Must Allow Abortions in Certain Emergencies, Judge Rules

    Preliminary decision is a win for the Justice Department after the Biden administration lost an initial ruling in a case from Texas.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Tesla Stock Splits Today. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    The first time Tesla split its stock, back in August 2020, shares gained an incredible 81% between the split announcement and the day the stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 10 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best farmland stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in the farming industry, go directly to the 5 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the demand for agricultural products […]

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

    Several key Chinese stocks were rising on recent macro news in China, as well as bullish Wall Street sentiment.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

    These companies have raised their payouts to shareholders throughout multiple recessions, military conflicts, and a global pandemic.

  • Peloton's partnership with Amazon 'opens up a new door' for the fitness brand: Analyst

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton's partnership with Amazon and what it could mean for the struggling company and its business model.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stocks to buy and hold according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway is a legendary value investor who has made billions over the […]

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Marvell Technology Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

    Marvell has been on an inspiring earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in five consecutive quarters.