USD 1.08 Billion growth opportunity in Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market | Asia to occupy 63% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 1.08 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 8.50% and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. According to the report, the Asian market will generate huge growth opportunities for vendors. The widespread awareness programs are undertaken by governments and the implementation of needle and syringe exchange programs in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia are driving the demand for foot and mouth disease vaccines in the region.

Technavio has announced its report titled Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the increase in government initiatives. Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to eradicate FMD. For instance, the US Congress passed a Farm Bill in December 2018 to provide funding for an animal vaccine bank emphasizing the development of FMD vaccines. Similarly, in India, the Prayagraj animal husbandry department in Uttar Pradesh state launched a massive drive to treat cows and other cattle from the deadly foot and mouth disease. Such initiatives are creating a high demand for FMD vaccines across the globe.

In addition, frequent foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in Asia and the Middle East and the increase in demand for livestock products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the increase in vaccine failures is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the companies covered in this report are Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA, Merck & Co. Inc., SEPPIC SA, VECOL SA, and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc., etc. The competitive scenario provided in the foot and mouth disease vaccines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are focusing on implementing new technologies and new product offerings. They are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares and remain competitive in the market. Some of the major strategies adopted by them include product launches, M&A, distribution through partnerships, participation in medical trade shows, and product development through the use of advanced technologies.

Market Segmentation by Product:

By product, the market is classified into conventional vaccines and emergency vaccines.

The market growth in the conventional vaccines segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment is driven by the presence of FMD endemic in various countries such as India, China, Bangladesh, South Korea, Pakistan, and Hong Kong.

Market Segmentation by Product:

By geography, the market is classified as Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Asia will have the largest share of the market.

The presence of a large patient pool and developing veterinary infrastructure are driving the regional market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Emergency vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biogenesis Bago SA

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

10.6 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.8 LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA

10.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

10.10 SEPPIC SA

10.11 VECOL SA

10.12 VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

