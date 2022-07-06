U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.25
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,903.00
    -33.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.50
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.05
    +1.55 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3670
    -0.4750 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.29
    -157.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -4.33 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.81
    +103.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

USD 1.08 Billion growth opportunity in Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market | Asia to occupy 63% market share | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 1.08 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 8.50% and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. According to the report, the Asian market will generate huge growth opportunities for vendors. The widespread awareness programs are undertaken by governments and the implementation of needle and syringe exchange programs in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia are driving the demand for foot and mouth disease vaccines in the region.

Technavio has announced its report titled Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its report titled Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market 2021-2025

Get more insights into the current market scenario, future growth opportunities, and other important statistics. Read Our Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the increase in government initiatives. Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to eradicate FMD. For instance, the US Congress passed a Farm Bill in December 2018 to provide funding for an animal vaccine bank emphasizing the development of FMD vaccines. Similarly, in India, the Prayagraj animal husbandry department in Uttar Pradesh state launched a massive drive to treat cows and other cattle from the deadly foot and mouth disease. Such initiatives are creating a high demand for FMD vaccines across the globe.

In addition, frequent foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in Asia and the Middle East and the increase in demand for livestock products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the increase in vaccine failures is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the companies covered in this report are Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA, Merck & Co. Inc., SEPPIC SA, VECOL SA, and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc., etc. The competitive scenario provided in the foot and mouth disease vaccines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are focusing on implementing new technologies and new product offerings. They are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares and remain competitive in the market. Some of the major strategies adopted by them include product launches, M&A, distribution through partnerships, participation in medical trade shows, and product development through the use of advanced technologies.

View Sample Report to gain more insights into the market dynamics and the vendor landscape.

Market Segmentation by Product:

  • By product, the market is classified into conventional vaccines and emergency vaccines.

  • The market growth in the conventional vaccines segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • The segment is driven by the presence of FMD endemic in various countries such as India, China, Bangladesh, South Korea, Pakistan, and Hong Kong.

Market Segmentation by Product:

  • By geography, the market is classified as Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

  • Asia will have the largest share of the market.

  • The presence of a large patient pool and developing veterinary infrastructure are driving the regional market's growth.

Related Reports:

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

8.50

Regional analysis

Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 63%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), South Africa, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA , Merck & Co. Inc., SEPPIC SA, VECOL SA, and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Conventional vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Emergency vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biogenesis Bago SA

  • 10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

  • 10.6 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

  • 10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.8 LIMOR DE COLOMBIA SA

  • 10.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 SEPPIC SA

  • 10.11 VECOL SA

  • 10.12 VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-08-billion-growth-opportunity-in-foot-and-mouth-disease-vaccines-market--asia-to-occupy-63-market-share--technavio-301580450.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUk

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wants to restrict the company from selling equipment to China. ASML has already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines, citing "people familiar with the matter." A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

  • Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process to Maximize Value for All Stakeholders

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced that it has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 process to maximize value for all stakeholders. As part of this process, the Company and its main operating subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). The Company intends to seek recognition of the Chapter 11 case of Voyager in the Onta

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, a movie ticket, and a Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Oil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst trading day in almost three months as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing a fundamentally tight supply market. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionWest T

  • Gas price fluctuations are 'a function of capitalism': Strategist

    St. Paul Research Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains the volatility in gas prices indicating a three-week decline, oil companies adjusting their pricing, and commodity prices amid inflation and the current economic environment.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said. The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries. In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, New Jersey-based Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, and liabilities worth the same value. Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational. "The prolonged volatility and contagion in the crypto markets over the past few months, and the default of Three Arrows Capital on a loan from the company's subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, require us to take deliberate and decisive action now," Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement.

  • Pfizer Dives As CureVac Tees Up A Patent Suit Aimed At Its BioNTech-Partnered Covid Shot

    Pfizer stock crashed into its 50-day line Tuesday after Germany's CureVac sued its Covid vaccine partner, BioNTech, for patent infringement.

  • Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

    Following in the footsteps of Guyana, Suriname promises to be the world’s next great offshore drilling hotspot

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.