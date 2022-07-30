USD 1.08 billion Variation in Automated Microscopy Market Growth - Technavio Exclusive Report

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., and Danaher Corp. as major participants

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. Technavio categorizes the global automated microscopy market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automated microscopy market during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the automated microscopy market is the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories. In addition, advances in automated microscopy are expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the high cost of laboratory instruments will be a major challenge for the automated microscopy market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Top 5 Automated Microscopy Market Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as BioTek lionheart FX automated microscope and BioTek lionheart LX automated microscope

Bruker Corp.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as NanoWizard V BioScience.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as ZEISS LSM 900 and LSM 980.

Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as compound light microscopes.

HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as ultra-high resolution FE-SEM/STEM SU9000, Ultrahigh-resolution Schottky scanning electron microscope SU8700, and Ultra-high-resolution scanning electron microscope regulus series.

Some other players covered in the report are:

Anton Paar GmbH

ATM Qness GmbH

JEOL Ltd.

Lambert Instruments BV

Nanosurf AG

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Oxford Instruments Plc

PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH

Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.

PVA TePla AG

Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zaber Technologies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Automated Microscopy Market Segmentation Insights

Type

Geography

Automated Microscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ATM Qness GmbH, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Lambert Instruments BV, Nanosurf AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zaber Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

