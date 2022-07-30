U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,850.64
    -29.33 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

USD 1.08 billion Variation in Automated Microscopy Market Growth - Technavio Exclusive Report

·14 min read

 Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., and Danaher Corp.  as major participants

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. Technavio categorizes the global automated microscopy market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automated microscopy market during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the automated microscopy market is the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories. In addition, advances in automated microscopy are expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the high cost of laboratory instruments will be a major challenge for the automated microscopy market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more market dynamics and their impact analysis, View PDF Sample

Top 5 Automated Microscopy Market Players

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as BioTek lionheart FX automated microscope and BioTek lionheart LX automated microscope

  • Bruker Corp.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as NanoWizard V BioScience.

  • Danaher Corp.:The company offers automated microscopy products such as ZEISS LSM 900 and LSM 980.

  • Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as compound light microscopes.

  • HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers automated microscopy products such as ultra-high resolution FE-SEM/STEM SU9000, Ultrahigh-resolution Schottky scanning electron microscope SU8700, and Ultra-high-resolution scanning electron microscope regulus series.

Some other players covered in the report are:

  • Anton Paar GmbH

  • ATM Qness GmbH

  • JEOL Ltd.

  • Lambert Instruments BV

  • Nanosurf AG

  • Nikon Corp.

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Oxford Instruments Plc

  • PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH

  • Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.

  • PVA TePla AG

  • Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd.

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Zaber Technologies Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

Want to gain insights on the vendor profiles and their strategic initiatives, Download Sample Now!

Automated Microscopy Market Segmentation Insights

  • Type

  • Geography

Get segment-based market share contribution and regional opportunity analysis in this PDF Sample

FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Reports that might interest you:

Microscopy Devices Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automated Microscopy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ATM Qness GmbH, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Lambert Instruments BV, Nanosurf AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zaber Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Optical microscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electron microscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Scanning probe microscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Bruker Corp.

  • 10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 JEOL Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nikon Corp.

  • 10.10 Olympus Corp.

  • 10.11 Oxford Instruments Plc

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-08-billion-variation-in-automated-microscopy-market-growth---technavio-exclusive-report-301595513.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • Why AbbVie Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of the Illinois-based drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) were down by a hefty 5% as of 2:32 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. As a result, the Dividend Aristocrat's market capitalization has slipped by a staggering $13.2 billion today. Ahead of the opening bell, AbbVie announced its 2022 second-quarter earnings.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Good News on Inflation

    Airline ticket prices have soared. It is in this context that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has just made observations that will cheer almost everyone: consumers, Tesla customers, investors and politicians. In a series of tweets posted on July 28, Musk announced that the prices of the raw materials Tesla needs to make its cars are falling.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

    Apple delivered better-than-expected earnings and shares are now up 25% from the June low. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • The Strategy Rich People Are Using to Max Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Why the Fed's latest rate hike sent stocks soaring: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.