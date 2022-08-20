U.S. markets closed

USD 1.08 Bn growth opportunity in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market -- Driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.08 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.43% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global energy-based aesthetic devices market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio's report identifies Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and increase in disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory approval process, risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices, and the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The laser segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rise in the demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

32% of the market growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing number of aesthetic procedures is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for energy-based aesthetic devices in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy-based aesthetic devices market report covers the following areas:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy-based aesthetic devices market, including some of the dominant players. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy-based aesthetic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist energy-based aesthetic devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the energy-based aesthetic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Light - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.5 Candela Corp.

  • 10.6 Cutera Inc.

  • 10.7 Cynosure Inc.

  • 10.8 Fotona d.o.o.

  • 10.9 IRIDEX Corp.

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.11 Lumenis Ltd.

  • 10.12 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/energy-based-aesthetic-devicesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-08-bn-growth-opportunity-in-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-aesthetic-procedures-301607730.html

SOURCE Technavio

