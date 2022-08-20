USD 1.08 Bn growth opportunity in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market -- Driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.08 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.43% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global energy-based aesthetic devices market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio's report identifies Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and increase in disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory approval process, risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices, and the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

Product

The laser segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rise in the demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

32% of the market growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing number of aesthetic procedures is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for energy-based aesthetic devices in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy-based aesthetic devices market report covers the following areas:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy-based aesthetic devices market, including some of the dominant players. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy-based aesthetic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy-based aesthetic devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy-based aesthetic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Light - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.5 Candela Corp.

10.6 Cutera Inc.

10.7 Cynosure Inc.

10.8 Fotona d.o.o.

10.9 IRIDEX Corp.

10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.11 Lumenis Ltd.

10.12 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

