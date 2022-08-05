U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

USD 1.08 Bn growth expected in GigE Camera Market -- Driven by increasing demand from security and surveillance

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GigE Camera Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 1.08 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GigE Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for GigE cameras in security and surveillance. The rapid growth in population and urbanization across the globe has led to a steady rise in the number of conflicts and criminal activities. This has increased the installation of smart cameras by local governments, communities, and public welfare associations. GigE cameras are considered to be the best among the security cameras available in the market. These cameras offer the widest technological flexibility and hence, they are widely used in aerial imaging and ground surveillance applications. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the increasing demand for industrial image processing and the technological flexibility of GigE cameras will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the high cost of research and development associated with GigE cameras will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors.

The global GigE camera market is competitive, with vendors competing on the basis of four major factors, namely price, quality, innovation, and performance. Vendors are focused on enhancing their product and service delivery by investing heavily in R&D and incorporating a high degree of customization in their GigE camera offerings. To expand their market share and increase their client base, vendors are likely to opt for strategic partnerships with other vendors. As a result, M&A will be a key development during the forecast period. At present, the market promises high revenue potential for vendors.

The GigE camera market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Emergent Vision Technologies Inc., GEViCAM Inc., Hangzhou Ai Ke Electronics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Imperx Inc., JAI AS, LUCID Vision Labs Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., OMRON Corp., Photonfocus AG, Pleora Technologies Inc., Sony Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TKH Technology Poland, Toshiba Corp., and INET Electronics and Trade ltd.

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. View Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Type

  • By type, the market is classified into area scan camera and line scan camera segments.

  • The area scan segment in the global GigE camera market witnessed high growth in 2021.

  • The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high resolution and high-performance features offered in the area scan cameras.

  • The market will witness the maximum potential growth in the area scan segment during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Region

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

  • North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • The region is an early adopter of new technologies and has a strong population of consumers that seek greater immersive experience. In addition, the strong growth of various industries, such as defense, automotive, medical, food and beverage, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical is driving the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports:

GigE Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.52

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Emergent Vision Technologies Inc., GEViCAM Inc., Hangzhou Ai Ke Electronics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Imperx Inc., JAI AS, LUCID Vision Labs Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., OMRON Corp., Photonfocus AG, Pleora Technologies Inc., Sony Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TKH Technology Poland, Toshiba Corp., and INET Electronics  and Trade ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Area Scan Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Line Scan Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

  • 10.4 Basler AG

  • 10.5 Baumer Holding AG

  • 10.6 JAI AS

  • 10.7 Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

  • 10.8 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.9 Pleora Technologies Inc.

  • 10.10 Sony Corp.

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

