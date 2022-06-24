USD 1.08 Bn growth expected in Polyimide Film Market | Driven by growth in automotive sector | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 1.08 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period. The market will witness significant growth in APAC. The region is generating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.
Vendor Landscape
The global polyimide film market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to remain competitive in the market.
Technavio identifies 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the automotive sector, the growing consumer electronics industry, and the functional features of polyimide films will offer immense growth opportunities, the excessive cost of polyimide films, exercising care during the curing process, and poor resistance offered by polyimide films to hydrolysis will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global polyimide film market is segmented as below:
Application
The electrical and electronic segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
APAC is the largest market for polyimide films, occupying 39% of the global market share. China and Japan are the major markets for polyimide films in the region. The market will observe faster growth in the region.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polyimide film market report covers the following areas:
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the polyimide film market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the polyimide film market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Polyimide Film Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist polyimide film market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the polyimide film market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the polyimide film market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyimide film market vendors
Polyimide Film Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.38
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Kaneka Corp.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Taimide Tech. Inc.
Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
Ube Industries Ltd.
Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
