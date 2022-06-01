U.S. markets closed

USD 1.10 billion growth in Empty Capsules Market | 37% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Empty Capsules Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market will witness a potential growth of USD 1.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also anticipated to project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.3% during this period. The increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the empty capsules market growth, although factors such as the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical industry may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Empty Capsules Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Empty Capsules Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance, Read our Sample Report

Empty Capsules Market Vendor Landscape
The empty capsules market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report offers information on key market players including:

  • ACG

  • Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

  • Ajix Inc.

  • Healthcaps India Ltd.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

  • Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Roxlor LLC

  • Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.

  • Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Suheung Co. Ltd.

  • Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Download Vendor Insights with this market report sample

Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Download Sample Report Copy for knowing more about the contribution of each segment

Empty Capsules Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global empty capsules market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the empty capsules market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The empty capsules market report covers the following areas:

Empty Capsules Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist empty capsules market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the empty capsules market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the empty capsules market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of empty capsules market, vendors

Related Reports:

Empty Capsules Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACG, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Ajix Inc., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Gelatin capsules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-Gelatin capsules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ACG

  • 10.4 Ajix Inc.

  • 10.5 Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

  • 10.6 Healthcaps India Ltd.

  • 10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • 10.9 Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

  • 10.10 Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Suheung Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

