USD 1.10 billion growth in Empty Capsules Market | 37% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Empty Capsules Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market will witness a potential growth of USD 1.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also anticipated to project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.3% during this period. The increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the empty capsules market growth, although factors such as the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical industry may impede market growth.
For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance, Read our Sample Report
Empty Capsules Market Vendor Landscape
The empty capsules market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report offers information on key market players including:
ACG
Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
Ajix Inc.
Healthcaps India Ltd.
Lonza Group Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Roxlor LLC
Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.
Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.
Suheung Co. Ltd.
Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
Download Vendor Insights with this market report sample
Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Highlights
Type
Geography
Download Sample Report Copy for knowing more about the contribution of each segment
Empty Capsules Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global empty capsules market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the empty capsules market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The empty capsules market report covers the following areas:
Empty Capsules Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist empty capsules market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the empty capsules market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the empty capsules market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of empty capsules market, vendors
Related Reports:
Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Capsule Endoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Empty Capsules Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACG, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Ajix Inc., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Gelatin capsules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-Gelatin capsules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ACG
10.4 Ajix Inc.
10.5 Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
10.6 Healthcaps India Ltd.
10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.
10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
10.9 Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
10.10 Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
10.11 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.
10.12 Suheung Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-10-billion-growth-in-empty-capsules-market--37-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-reports-301557352.html
SOURCE Technavio