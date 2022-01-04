U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,786.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,445.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,492.75
    +7.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.94
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.1160 (+7.67%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -0.62 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5810
    +0.2450 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,162.23
    -805.19 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.59
    -20.24 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.16
    +396.45 (+1.38%)
     

USD 1.13 bn growth in CANbus Keypad Market from 2021 to 2026|59% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 59% of the growth will originate from APAC for the CANbus keypad market. China and Japan are the key markets for CANbus keypads in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. The strong presence of the regional automotive industry will facilitate the CANbus keypad market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The CANbus keypad market is expected to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio

Latest market research report titled CANbus Keypad Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled CANbus Keypad Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years


For more insights on the CANbus keypad market - Request a Free Sample Report

CANbus Keypad Market: Increasing electrification in vehicles to drive growth
The increasing consumer needs and shifting OEM preferences towards safety, performance, stability, and comfort have increased the adoption of advanced electronics in vehicles. It resulted in rapid electrification of the conventional vehicle components. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. Upgradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles.

CANbus Keypad Market: Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles may impede the market growth
Address-based messaging is one of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached to a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network. Networks, such as CAN in the automotive sector, use gateways for the same process. However, one disadvantage of gateways is that the software for gateways is installed in the ECU, and it needs to be updated once the network topology is altered.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

CANbus Keypad Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the CANbus keypad market by End-user (industrial, automotive, military, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The CANbus keypad market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. CANbus protocol is used in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. The segment growth is majorly driven by the growing application of CANbus protocol in industrial automation and process control. This is due to reliable data transfer through CANbus protocol.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Cryogenic Insulation Market -The cryogenic insulation market share is expected to increase by USD 665.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. Download a free sample now!

Rehabilitation Robots Market -The rehabilitation robots market share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.49%. Download a free sample now!

CANbus Keypad Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blink Srl, EAO AG, ECUMaster Australia, Grayhill Inc., Hydro Electronic Devices Inc., IDEC Corp., Littelfuse Inc., Makersan Makine Otomotiv San. Inc., Marlin Technologies Inc., and ZF Off Highway Solutions Minnesota Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-13-bn-growth-in-canbus-keypad-market-from-2021-to-202659-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-17000-technavio-reports-301451541.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty St

  • Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports Defying U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrand

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBenc

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • How airlines are handling the ongoing Omicron travel disruption and potential 5G issues

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shaprio details how more than 4,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 spike and winter storm and AT&T and Verizon declining the FAA's request to delay 5G.

  • Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

    U.S. steel producers are buying up scrap businesses, seeking a steady supply of raw material from junked cars and manufacturing waste for new mills.

  • GM, Volkswagen Build Up Their Battery Supply Chains Amid Electric-Vehicle Push

    Auto makers are trying to control more of the supply chain for electric vehicles, forging new partnerships with raw-materials producers and investing in facilities that make chemicals for batteries.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

    A number of other banks have asked staff to work remotely for the beginning of the year due to the latest surge in cases. "Realistically, we do not foresee us all having a safe opportunity to be together in our offices until at least Monday, January 31st," Jefferies CEO Richard Handler said in the message. Jefferies had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • CES 2022 to end early due to spike in Omicron cases

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details how the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show's (CES) is ending early after concerns over COVID case surges related to Omicron and companies like Meta, Sony, and Google pull out of the show as organizers opt to go virtual.

  • How GM Makes Money: Vehicle Sales and Financing

    General Motors Co. (GM) makes money through its sales of vehicles and its financing business but is transforming its production to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Top Financial Stocks for January 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case

    A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew. The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal. It provided a release for "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant" against various claims by Giuffre.

  • Omicron Takes a Toll on Businesses, From Airports to Bars and Supermarkets

    Surging Covid-19 infections have prompted flight cancellations, store closures and increased overtime work.

  • Life Fitness selling Brunswick Billiards to Escalade for $32 million

    Life Fitness will now focus on building its core commercial/professional fitness business, says the Franklin Park company's CEO.

  • It’s China vs. Walmart, Latest Western Brand Entangled in Human Rights Dispute

    Western businesses face a geopolitical situation similar to what followed the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, but with more at stake.

  • Pakistan Textile Exports Hit by Gas Crunch, Industry Body Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdatePakistan’s natural gas shortage is hurting its crucial textile