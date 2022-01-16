U.S. markets closed

USD 1,203.56 Million Growth expected in Vulnerability Management Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Vulnerability Management Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Veracode Inc., and WhiteHat Security Inc. will emerge as Vulnerability Management suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vulnerability Management will grow at a CAGR of 8.98% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Vulnerability Management requirements.

Vulnerability Management Market Sourcing Procurement Research Report
Vulnerability Management Market Sourcing Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Vulnerability Management Market

Major Vulnerability Management Trends in the Vulnerability Management Procurement Market
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Vulnerability Management with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Vulnerability Management Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest Vulnerability Management trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Vulnerability Management Procurement?
The Vulnerability Management market will register an incremental spend of about USD 84 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions. To get a detailed analysis of the volume drivers that are driving the adoption of the category across regions.

Download the FREE sample report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager



This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Vulnerability Management Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:
Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.



About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-203-56-million-growth-expected-in-vulnerability-management-market-by-2025--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301459318.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

