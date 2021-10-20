U.S. markets closed

USD 1.33 Bn growth in Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 | Increased Adoption of Iris Recognition in Government Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iris Recognition Market by End-user (Government, Transportation, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Iris Recognition Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the iris recognition market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.33 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased adoption of iris recognition in the government sector and the need for advanced security are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high costs will challenge market growth.

The iris recognition market report is segmented by End-user (Government, Transportation, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key markets for the iris recognition market in APAC.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Aware Inc.: The company offers SDK for iris recognition and authentication under the brand name Nexa|Iris.

  • BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company provides Iris Scanner Recognition Solutions under the brand name EF-45, IrisOne, and others.

  • EyeLock LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Iris ID Systems Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Gait Biometrics Market - Global gait biometrics market is segmented by end-user (healthcare, sports, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Residential and Commercial Security Market - Global residential and commercial security market is segmented by product (surveillance systems, access control system, and software), end-user (commercial security and residential security), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Iris Recognition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-33-bn-growth-in-iris-recognition-market-2021-2025--increased-adoption-of-iris-recognition-in-government-sector-to-boost-growth--technavio-301402431.html

SOURCE Technavio

