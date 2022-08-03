USD 1.34 billion Growth Variance in Used Aircraft Market with 43% contribution from North America - Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Used Aircraft Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.02%. Technavio categorizes the global used aircraft market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the used aircraft market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Used Aircraft Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Used Aircraft Market Segment Highlights

Product

Geography

Used Aircraft Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The used aircraft market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some of the key vendors are offering innovative solutions for strengthening their hold on the market. For instance, Airbus SE offers used aircraft by helping customers identify the best solution for their requirements. BN Group Ltd. offers used aircraft such as their Islander and Defender models which are designed to last longer and gives good returns on investments. Bombardier Inc. offers used aircraft after selection, inspection, and incorporation of factory upgrades.

Used Aircraft Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our used aircraft market report covers the following areas:

Used Aircraft Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist used aircraft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the used aircraft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used aircraft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used aircraft market vendors

Used Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 0-15 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 16-30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 More than 30 yr - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

10.4 BN Group Ltd.

10.5 Bombardier Inc.

10.6 Cirrus Design Corp.

10.7 Dassault Aviation SA

10.8 Deutsche Aircraft GmbH

10.9 Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

10.10 Embraer SA

10.11 General Dynamics Corp.

10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

