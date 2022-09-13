U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +29.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,596.00
    +210.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.75
    +90.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.70
    +14.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.06
    +1.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.94 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0840
    -0.7160 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,594.74
    +288.16 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.70
    +15.55 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.61
    +30.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

USD 1.36 Billion Growth expected in Temporary Corporate Housing Market by 2021 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Temporary Corporate Housing Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings INC., and Accor SA will emerge as Temporary Corporate Housing suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Temporary Corporate Housing will grow at a CAGR of 4.44% by 2021. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Temporary Corporate Housing requirements.

Temporary Corporate Housing
Temporary Corporate Housing

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/temporary-corporate-housing-market-procurement-research-report

Major Price Trends in the Temporary Corporate Housing Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Temporary Corporate Housing with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Temporary Corporate Housing Market

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/temporary-corporate-housing-market-procurement-research-report

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Temporary Corporate Housing Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Temporary Corporate Housing spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Temporary Corporate Housing Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-36-billion-growth-expected-in-temporary-corporate-housing-market-by-2021--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301622162.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Markets and sectors hold onto Monday's gains

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector action ahead of the closing bell, as well as bitcoin pricing, tech leaders, and energy stocks.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • European Gas Swings With EU Planning Intervention to Fix Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas fluctuated as the European Union pushed on with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, but the plans are unlikely to include a cap on prices of imported fuel.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryG

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • AT&T employees are 'deploying infrastructure at a record rate,' CEO says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the company's turnaround plan, 5G investment, demand for new Apple iPhones, customers paying their bills, and the outlook for the company after it spun off its media division.

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

    Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global research showed. "This puts pressure on all available refining capacity to run at high utilisation levels to keep up with demand." Oil product markets experienced sharp upheaval since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Dirty-Oil Hoarding for Winter Begins in Asia as Gas Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is stocking up on dirty fuel oil for winter power generation earlier than usual as a gas shortage sees environmental concerns take a back seat to making sure the lights remain on.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon

    Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume manufacturing site that is going to be announced in the coming weeks,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40% of Micron’s DRAM production volume globally, up from 10% today, Mehrotra said.

  • Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs filed a letter of response on Monday to oppose the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to seal portions of legal filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s proposed expert witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness […]

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Jumped Monday

    Oil and gas prices, and a major billionaire investor's activity drew attention to the oil stocks.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

    Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers. Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers. The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

  • Most investors think the next big move for the S&P 500 will involve a near 20% drop, says Deutsche Bank survey

    Last week’s first gain in four for stocks has likely emboldened some bulls out there, but investor wariness remains, according to a new survey from Deutsche Bank. Observe the chart below that shows how positions may be stretchy on the bear side if the stock market can keep up its momentum. When asked what the S&P 500’s next move would be, 74% of respondents said 3,300 — a roughly 18% drop from Friday’s close of 4,067.

  • Rising energy prices force families to ditch their Agas

    Once the ultimate middle class status symbol, families are ripping out their Agas as soaring energy prices turn them into an unaffordable luxury.