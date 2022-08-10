U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

USD 1.36 Bn growth expected in Ortho Pediatric Devices Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Arthrex Inc. and Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ortho Pediatric Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. The report identifies Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, and Johnson and Johnson Inc., and others as dominant players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ortho Pediatric Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ortho Pediatric Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The 120-page report segments the market by product (trauma and deformities, smart implants, spine, and sports medicine) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio categorizes the global ortho pediatric devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Trauma and deformities - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Smart implants - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Spine - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sports medicine - size and forecast 2021-2026

By product, the trauma and deformities segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of bone deformities among the pediatric population, technological advances, and new product launches specific to the pediatric group. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

By region, North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 52% of the global market share. The rising prevalence of injuries in children, product launches, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations for creating awareness and providing effective treatment and insurance coverage to pediatric patients are driving the growth of the regional market. Request Sample Report Here

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic injuries. In addition, the innovative business strategies adopted by vendors are anticipated to boost the growth of the ortho pediatric devices market. However, the high costs associated with orthopedic devices and surgeries might challenge the growth of the market players.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of some well-established vendors. Established companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through the development of advanced technologies and gaining regulatory approvals for new products. Companies are adopting both inorganic as well as organic growth strategies, such as M&A, new product launches, and expanding their product ranges through distribution partnerships and collaborations. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global ortho pediatric devices market.

  • Arthrex Inc.

  • Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

  • Consensus Orthopedics Inc.

  • Implanet SA

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Merete GmbH

  • Mighty Oak Medical

  • Nuvasive Inc.

  • Orthofix Medical Inc.

  • OrthoPediatrics Corp.

  • Pega Medical Inc.

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Treace Medical Concepts Inc.

  • Trendlines Group Ltd.

  • TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah.

  • WishBone Medical Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merete GmbH, Mighty Oak Medical, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Trendlines Group Ltd., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Trauma and deformities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Smart implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Spine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Sports medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arthrex Inc.

  • 10.4 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.5 Nuvasive Inc.

  • 10.6 Orthofix Medical Inc.

  • 10.7 OrthoPediatrics Corp.

  • 10.8 Pega Medical Inc.

  • 10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.10 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.11 WishBone Medical Inc.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-36-bn-growth-expected-in-ortho-pediatric-devices-market--evolving-opportunities-with-arthrex-inc-and-auxein-medical-pvt-ltd-301602469.html

SOURCE Technavio

