USD 1.36 Bn growth opportunity in Robotic Window Cleaners Market | Increasing number of buildings with large windows to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report had been added to Technavio's offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report identifies Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd as the dominant players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global robotic window cleaners market size to increase by USD 1.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20.75% during the forecast period.

The global robotic window cleaners market is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Although the increasing number of buildings with large windows, innovation and portfolio extension, and the growth in the global real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the use of manual window cleaners by cleaning-service providers, the lack of product awareness in developing markets, the high competition from manual window cleaners will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global robotic window cleaners market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of robotic windows cleaners in 2021. However, during the forecast period, online distribution channels are expected to observe increased sales owing to high internet penetration, rising adoption of smartphones, and changing patterns of buying behavior.

End-user

The market growth in the industrial end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as growing technological innovation, and the construction of commercial buildings and office spaces are triggering the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The sales of robotic window cleaners are increasing in North America due to the growing awareness about the product among consumers. Also, the presence of a large target customer base and the increasing utilization of the product plays a major role in driving the growth of the regional market.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic window cleaners market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotic window cleaners market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic window cleaners market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic window cleaners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic window cleaners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic window cleaners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic window cleaners market vendors

Robotic Window Cleaners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd.

11.4 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

11.5 Gladwell Clean

11.6 Hobot Technology Inc.

11.7 IKOHS America SA

11.8 Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

11.9 Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 RF Co. Ltd.

11.11 Sichler household appliances

11.12 Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

