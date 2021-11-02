USD 1.4 Bn growth in Handicap Assistance Robots Market | Featuring CYBERDYNE Inc., Focal Meditech, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. among other key players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The handicap assistance robots market size is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 23%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handicap Assistance Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase our full report for more insights on growth variance, estimates, and Customer Behavior.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The handicap assistance robots market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The handicap assistance robots market covers the following areas:

Handicap Assistance Robots Market Sizing

Handicap Assistance Robots Market Forecast

Handicap Assistance Robots Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (robotic parts and robotic wheelchairs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The aging population in developed countries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the handicap assistance robots market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing number of physically disabled people is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Every year, more than 15 million people experience brain stroke globally. Stroke is the second highest cause of disability after dementia and is the fifth major cause of death for people aged between 15 and 19 years. This represents increased dependence of people on wheelchairs. However, with manual wheelchairs, patients require others' assistance for regular movements. This can be overcome by assistive robots controlled with joysticks and make patients self-dependent. Some of the robotic wheelchairs are flexible to be converted into a bed and can be controlled using a smartphone app or Wi-Fi. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of handicap assistance robots, which is driving the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the handicap assistance robots market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Story continues

Companies Mentioned

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Focal Meditech

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Kinestica d.o.o.

Kinova Inc.

Medrobotics Corp.

Ossur hf.

Panasonic Corp.

Rehab Robotics Co. Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market - Global prosthetic robotic arm market is segmented by technology (microprocessor-based and myoelectric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market - Global hospital logistics robots market is segmented by application (PLS goods delivery, food delivery, laundry delivery, and waste transportation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Handicap Assistance Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CYBERDYNE Inc., Focal Meditech, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kinestica d.o.o., Kinova Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Ossur hf., Panasonic Corp., Rehab Robotics Co. Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-4-bn-growth-in-handicap-assistance-robots-market--featuring-cyberdyne-inc-focal-meditech-and-intuitive-surgical-inc-among-other-key-players--technavio-301411751.html

SOURCE Technavio