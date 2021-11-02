U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

USD 1.4 Bn growth in Handicap Assistance Robots Market | Featuring CYBERDYNE Inc., Focal Meditech, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. among other key players | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The handicap assistance robots market size is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 23%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handicap Assistance Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handicap Assistance Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The handicap assistance robots market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The handicap assistance robots market covers the following areas:

Handicap Assistance Robots Market Sizing
Handicap Assistance Robots Market Forecast
Handicap Assistance Robots Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (robotic parts and robotic wheelchairs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The aging population in developed countries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the handicap assistance robots market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing number of physically disabled people is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Every year, more than 15 million people experience brain stroke globally. Stroke is the second highest cause of disability after dementia and is the fifth major cause of death for people aged between 15 and 19 years. This represents increased dependence of people on wheelchairs. However, with manual wheelchairs, patients require others' assistance for regular movements. This can be overcome by assistive robots controlled with joysticks and make patients self-dependent. Some of the robotic wheelchairs are flexible to be converted into a bed and can be controlled using a smartphone app or Wi-Fi. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of handicap assistance robots, which is driving the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the handicap assistance robots market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • CYBERDYNE Inc.

  • Focal Meditech

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.

  • Kinestica d.o.o.

  • Kinova Inc.

  • Medrobotics Corp.

  • Ossur hf.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Rehab Robotics Co. Ltd.

  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

