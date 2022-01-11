USD 1.40 Bn growth in Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market | 11.54% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft oxygen system market is concentrated and is dominated by a limited number of vendors authorized to supply oxygen systems for aircraft applications. These vendors are partnering with aircraft OEMs and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to compete in the market. Vendors are also adopting efficient production techniques to minimize overall production costs as well as to reduce their footprint.

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Aircraft Type, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the preference for aircraft with advanced technologies. In addition, the demand for maintaining a safe cabin environment for passengers and regulatory obligation for installing oxygen systems will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, delays in aircraft deliveries will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Technavio expects the commercial aircraft oxygen system market size to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Segment Highlights

By aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is generating maximum revenue in the market.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft coupled with the rising popularity of no-frill services or low-cost carriers (LCC) in many emerging and developed economies is driving the growth of the segment.

Also, the growing demand for new-generation aircraft and the increasing demand for cabin comfort in the aircraft is contributing to the growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The increasing demand for new aircraft led by the commercialization of new routes and new point-to-point connections is driving the growth of the commercial aircraft oxygen system market in North America.

The growth of the aviation and aerospace sector is also contributing to the regional market growth.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the commercial aircraft oxygen systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.

Notes:

The commercial aircraft oxygen system market is segmented Type (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional aircraft), Component (Storage system, Delivery system, and Masks or cannula), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Adams Rite Aerospace Inc., AMETEK Inc., Cobham Plc, East/West Industries Inc., Meggitt Plc, Precise Flight Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Ventura Aerospace Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, Canada, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adams Rite Aerospace Inc., AMETEK Inc., Cobham Plc, East/West Industries Inc., Meggitt Plc, Precise Flight Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Ventura Aerospace Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.





