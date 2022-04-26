USD 1.43 billion growth in Facial Implants Market| 37% of the growth will originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial implants market potential growth difference will reach USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.66%, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Facial Implants Market Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Facial Implants Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial implants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Vendors are increasingly focusing on the innovative product launches and strengthening their competitive positions in the market. For instance, 3M Corp. offers revenue cycles that automate coding and reduce burdens on clinical staff.
Facial Implants Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global facial implants market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the facial implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Facial Implants Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist facial implants market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the facial implants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the facial implants market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial implants market vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acumed LLC
10.4 Groupe SEBBIN SAS
10.5 Hanson Medical Inc
10.6 Implantech Associates Inc.
10.7 Johnson and Johnson
10.8 KLS Martin Group
10.9 Medartis Holding AG
10.10 Stryker Corp.
10.11 Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.
10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
