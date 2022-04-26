U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,009.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,568.00
    +32.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.80
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.62
    +1.08 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.30
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2767
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8400
    -0.2990 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,547.40
    +1,413.49 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.38
    +35.49 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,726.65
    +135.87 (+0.51%)
     

USD 1.43 billion growth in Facial Implants Market| 37% of the growth will originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial implants market potential growth difference will reach USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.66%, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY Growth Analysis. Read Sample Report

Facial Implants Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

View Market Report Outlook to Know More About the Contribution of Each Segment

Facial Implants Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial implants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Vendors are increasingly focusing on the innovative product launches and strengthening their competitive positions in the market. For instance, 3M Corp. offers revenue cycles that automate coding and reduce burdens on clinical staff.

Speak to our Analysts for customized report on each vendor

Facial Implants Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global facial implants market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the facial implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Facial Implants Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist facial implants market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the facial implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the facial implants market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial implants market vendors

Related Reports:

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digit Joint Implants Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Facial Implants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acumed LLC

  • 10.4 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

  • 10.5 Hanson Medical Inc

  • 10.6 Implantech Associates Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 KLS Martin Group

  • 10.9 Medartis Holding AG

  • 10.10 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.11 Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-43-billion-growth-in-facial-implants-market-37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-north-america-17-000-technavio-reports-301531086.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Buyers are now try

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout

    A pension plan promises to pay a defined benefit for the length of an employee's retirement. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may consider taking a lump sum instead of a lifetime monthly payment. Let's take a closer look at … Continue reading → The post How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta creating a physical building for its metaverse products

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Meta's real-life business investments to showcase metaverse products and VR headsets.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • P&G to create 135 high-paying jobs at its largest Ohio manufacturing plants

    Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble won approval for tax credits from the state of Ohio to expand one of its largest manufacturing facilities in the state, creating 135 new jobs. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on April 25 approved a 1.8%, nine-year tax credit for P&G (NYSE: PG) to expand its manufacturing plant in Bath Township, Ohio, in the northern Allen County. P&G would also be expected to retain $52 million in existing payroll and retain 749 jobs at the site by 2026.

  • Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

    Global crude oil production has been falling behind needed levels since 2019, and it could lead to conflict and confusion ahead

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Covid Lockdowns Send China’s Economy Reeling as Outbreaks Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed rapidly in April as the costs of both a worsening Covid outbreak and the nation’s stringent approach to eliminating the virus took their toll. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘U

  • Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

    Activist shareholders want Berkshire to give more detail about its carbon output and to spend more on climate change.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.