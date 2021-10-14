U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

USD 1.47 bn Growth in Dies and Molds Market In India from 2021 to 2025|Alfa Plast Mould and Classic Die Tools emerge as Key Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dies and molds market in India is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9% as per the latest market by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Dies and Molds Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Dies and Molds Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover more highlights on the growth variance and YOY in 2021. Download a free sample now!

The dies and molds market in India report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by new opportunities with aluminum metal injection molding.

The Dies And Molds Market In India is segmented by End-user (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Machine tools, and Others) and Applications (Casting, Forging, and Injection Molding). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The dies and molds market in India covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Plast Mould

  • Classic Die Tools

  • DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd.

  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

  • Hindustan Die Castings

  • JPM Group

  • LÄPPLE AG

  • Nagata auto parts and Co. Ltd.

  • Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dies And Molds Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

Automotive at 49%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Plast Mould, Classic Die Tools, DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc., Hindustan Die Castings, JPM Group, LÄPPLE AG, NAGATA AUTO PARTS Co. Ltd., and Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

