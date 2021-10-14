USD 1.47 bn Growth in Dies and Molds Market In India from 2021 to 2025|Alfa Plast Mould and Classic Die Tools emerge as Key Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dies and molds market in India is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9% as per the latest market by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Dies and Molds Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The dies and molds market in India report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by new opportunities with aluminum metal injection molding.

The Dies And Molds Market In India is segmented by End-user (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Machine tools, and Others) and Applications (Casting, Forging, and Injection Molding). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The dies and molds market in India covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Plast Mould

Classic Die Tools

DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

Hindustan Die Castings

JPM Group

LÄPPLE AG

Nagata auto parts and Co. Ltd.

Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dies And Molds Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution Automotive at 49% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Plast Mould, Classic Die Tools, DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc., Hindustan Die Castings, JPM Group, LÄPPLE AG, NAGATA AUTO PARTS Co. Ltd., and Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

