USD 1.60 billion Variance in Mobile Edge Computing Market Growth due to the increase in the data traffic - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the mobile edge computing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.60 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30.21% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global mobile edge computing market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile edge computing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increase in data traffic will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. Mobile edge computing is evolving with the integration of IoT devices such as multiplexers, cloud services and resources, and other wide variety of WAN access devices. The mobile edge computing platform helps in enabling the billions of connected mobile devices to execute the real-time compute-intensive applications in the end-user industries by connecting with the network edge directly. Mobile edge computing allows software applications to tap into local content, thereby accessing real-time information about local-access network conditions.

Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global mobile edge computing market growth is the high deployment cost of 5G technology. The overall cost for both mobile edge computing and 5G connectivity to handle the entire workload is very high. The high installation cost of small cell networks and limited security for remotely placed outdoor power systems may also hamper the market growth. The deployment cost for LTE infrastructure alone will be more than $200 billion, which would be greater than upgrade costs and virtual data center processing costs. This will further limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Unlock other key market dynamics and their impact analysis in the PDF Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The mobile edge computing market report is segmented by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for mobile edge computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing adoption of Internet of things (IoT) technology in countries such as the US will facilitate the mobile edge computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The mobile edge computing market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hardware components include processors, servers, switches, routers, and the end device. These hardware components ensure data is processed in real-time. Thus, the hardware segment of the global mobile edge computing market will witness substantial growth in the forecast years.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The mobile edge computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The mobile edge computing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies are offering innovative solutions to strengthen their hold in the market. For instance, ADLINK Technology Inc. offers mobile edge computing services such as 5G which is 10 times faster than its predecessor and drives latency down to 1ms. Similarly, Advantech Co. Ltd. offers mobile edge computing services such as Video AI Counting Edge, Video AI Facial Recognition Edge, VideoSense Edge, Thermal Screening Manager, SignageCMS Server, and Thermal Screening Kiosk.

Some Companies Mentioned



To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Edge Computing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

AI Edge Computing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobile Edge Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., COMSovereign Holding Corp., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., TelcoDR Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-60-billion-variance-in-mobile-edge-computing-market-growth-due-to-the-increase-in-the-data-traffic---17-000-technavio-reports-301606812.html

SOURCE Technavio