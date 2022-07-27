USD 1.64 Bn growth opportunity in Fuel Additives Market -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key growth region

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fuel Additives Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio identifies the market size to grow by USD 1.64 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Additives Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The fuel additives market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is further characterized by the presence of several established vendors who compete based on R&D, quality, price, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks. Some vendors have high investment capabilities, and they constantly focus on increasing their product offerings. These factors intensify the competition among the existing vendors.

The rising demand for ULSD has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising need for renewable clean fuels will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report Now

The fuel additives market is segmented as below:

Type

The deposit control additives segment dominated the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of deposit control additives in various applications of fuel additives, including diesel, gasoline, aviation, and heating fuels. In addition, the increasing number of personal vehicles, construction vehicles, and agricultural vehicles are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Application

By application, the diesel fuel additives segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of fuel additives in diesel fuel to meet the stringent environmental norms related to emission is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing use of fuel additives for applications, such as diesel, gasoline, and aviation, is expected to drive the demand for fuel additives in APAC. The increase in middle-class income and purchasing power parity in countries such as Indonesia, Japan, China, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are also expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel additives market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel additives market vendors

Fuel Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eurenco, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Clariant International Ltd.

11.4 Croda International Plc

11.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Eurenco

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

11.9 Functional Products Inc.

11.10 Infineum International Ltd.

11.11 Innospec Inc.

11.12 Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

