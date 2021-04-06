U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

USD 1.68 Billion Growth in the GIS Market in the Utility Industry is Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% through 2021-2025|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GIS Market in the Utility Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The GIS market in the utility industry is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as threats from open-source GIS software will challenge the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

GIS Market in the Utility Industry is segmented as below:

  • Application
    o Software
    o Data
    o Services

  • Geography
    o North America
    o Europe
    o APAC
    o MEA
    o South America

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70345

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the GIS market in the utility industry provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • GIS Market in the Utility Industry size

  • GIS Market in the Utility Industry trends

  • GIS Market in the Utility Industry industry analysis

The adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, threat from open-source GIS software may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the GIS market in the utility industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Logistics Services Software Market- The logistics services software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market- The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the GIS market in the utility industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the GIS market in the utility industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Avineon Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • Maxar Technologies Inc.

  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/gis-market-in-the-utility-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-68-billion-growth-in-the-gis-market-in-the-utility-industry-is-set-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-16-through-2021-2025technavio-301261328.html

SOURCE Technavio

