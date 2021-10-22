U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.50
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,483.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.50
    -77.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.80
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0950
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,969.62
    -2,651.10 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.88
    -40.77 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,763.31
    +54.73 (+0.19%)
     

USD 1.68 Bn growth in Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Growing Popularity and Increasing Availability of Ketogenic Products | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Ketogenic Diet Market by Product (Supplements, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the ketogenic diet market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.68 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products and the growing obese population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the side effects of the ketogenic diet will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The ketogenic diet market report is segmented by Product (Supplements, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ketogenic diet in APAC.

Get more information on the contribution of all the segments and regionals growth
Download a Free Sample Report Now

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Ample Foods

  • Ancient Nutrition

  • Bulletproof 360 Inc.

  • Dang Foods Co.

  • Essentially Keto

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Dietary Supplements Market - Global dietary supplements market is segmented by Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Health and Wellness Food Market - Global health and wellness food market is segmented by product (naturally healthy food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and food intolerance products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-68-bn-growth-in-ketogenic-diet-market-2021-2025--driven-by-growing-popularity-and-increasing-availability-of-ketogenic-products--technavio-301404831.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Investors Can Expect From Honeywell's Earnings

    Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) will release its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning, and they promise to be a microcosm of everything going on in the industrial sector right now. When looking at Honeywell, it's usually a good idea to drill down into its performance by segment and look at the trends in its full-year guidance.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Oil Declines by Most in Two Weeks Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFutures in New York fell

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound -- and according to data from TradingMarkets.com, it's up another 3.7% today.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • GlobalFoundries IPO: 5 things to know about the chip company going public in a semiconductor shortage

    GlobalFoundries Inc. is billing itself as the largest silicon wafer supplier not dependent upon China and Taiwan in an initial public offering planned during a global semiconductor shortage, but that doesn't mean the business will be U.S.-controlled --- nor profitable.

  • Merger talks between Western Digital and Kioxia stall - sources

    (Reuters) -Western Digital Corp's talks to merge with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have stalled, according to two people familiar with the matter, highlighting challenges in completing deals in the evolving semiconductor sector. The talks reached a standstill in recent weeks over a series issues, including valuation discrepancies, uncertainty over securing approval from the Japanese government and an ongoing strategic review at Kioxia shareholder Toshiba Corp, the people said. Western Digital is still keen to persue the deal with the right conditions, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

  • Bolsonaro’s Privatization Talk Masks Struggle to Unload Petrobras Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- For all President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent talk of privatizing Brazil’s crown jewel, oil giant Petrobras has struggled even to unload a handful of refineries. And its chances have never looked worse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forc

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Snap Shortfall Shows Supply-Chain Woes Hitting Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s warning that supply-chain bottlenecks are prompting companies to hold back online advertising spending for the looming holiday season cast a shadow over larger rivals such as Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., sending their shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money

  • J&J Offered Talc Victims $4 Billion to Settle Claims Months Before Unit’s Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Months before putting one of its units into bankruptcy, Johnson & Johnson offered $4 billion to settle with victims of its talc-based powder -- twice the amount it’s now proposing to pay through a forced resolution, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Mo

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • Chipotle sales surge as customers devour pricier meals

    (Reuters) -Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as customers returned to eating inside restaurants and paid more than ever for a new meat - smoked brisket - and other menu items. The burrito and bowl chain has raised regular menu prices twice and its delivery prices three times since August 2020. CEO Brian Niccol told Reuters that customers can still get a lot of value out of a Chipotle meal, noting that its chicken burrito is still priced under $8 in many places.

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.