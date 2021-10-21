U.S. markets closed

USD 1.74 Bn growth in Warehouse Racking Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Storage and Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Warehouse Racking Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Warehouse Racking Market by End-user (Automotive industry, Food and beverage industry, Retail industry, and Other industries) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the warehouse racking market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.74 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for storage and warehousing and convenience in consumption are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as large fluctuations in raw material costs that affect the profitability of suppliers will challenge market growth.

The warehouse racking market report is segmented by End-user (Automotive industry, Food and beverage industry, Retail industry, and Other industries) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for warehouse racking market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • AK Material Handling Systems: The company offers pallet racks for warehouse racking systems.

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers warehouse racking systems such as mobile pallet racking and shuttle rack L.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Interroll Holding AG

  • Kardex AG

Related Reports:

Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market - Global food and beverage warehousing market is segmented by application (meat, fish, and seafood; dairy and frozen desserts; bakery, confectionery, and beverages; fruits and vegetables; and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Warehousing and Storage Market - Global warehousing and storage market is segmented by type (general, refrigerated, and farm products) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Warehouse Racking Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.91

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AK Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-74-bn-growth-in-warehouse-racking-market--2021-2025--increasing-demand-for-storage-and-warehousing-to-boost-growth--technavio-301403412.html

SOURCE Technavio

