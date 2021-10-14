U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

USD 1.79 bn Growth in Football Equipment Market from 2021 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The football equipment market size is set to grow by USD 1.79 billion at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Football Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Football Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Additional Information on the market growth variance.

Read FREE sample now!

The football equipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the rise in development programs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing health awareness will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The football equipment market analysis includes segmentation by product (football shoes, footballs, football protective equipment, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The football equipment market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • adidas AG

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Baden Sports Inc.

  • Franklin Sports Inc.

  • Lotto Sport Italia Spa

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Schutt Sports

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Xenith LLC

Football Apparel Market -The football apparel market has the potential to grow by USD 2.62 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%. Download a free sample report now!

Fantasy Sports Market -The fantasy sports market size will grow up to USD 5.38 bn at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Football Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.95

Regional analysis

Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

Brazil, UK, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Under Armour Inc., and Xenith LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-79-bn-growth-in-football-equipment-market-from-2021-to-202517000-technavio-reports-301399480.html

SOURCE Technavio

