USD 1.80 bn growth in Data Center Rack Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market is expected to grow by USD 1.80 bn from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.74%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Rack Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Free Sample Report to find out about growth opportunities in the data center rack market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the various segments of the data center rack market,
Download a Free Sample

Data Center Rack Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the data center rack market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Belden Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Oracle Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, The Siemon Co., and Vertiv Group Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing investments in data centers, growth of Big Data analytics, and emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing focus on data center consolidation will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Data Center Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center rack market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center rack market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center rack market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: The data center precision air conditioning market has been segmented by deployment (in-row cooling and in-rack cooling) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report Now

  • UPS Market: The UPS market has been segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Fetch a Free Sample

Data Center Rack Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Australia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Belden Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Oracle Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, The Siemon Co., and Vertiv Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the data center rack market

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-80-bn-growth-in-data-center-rack-market-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301402149.html

SOURCE Technavio

