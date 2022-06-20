USD 1.89 Billion growth expected in Toilet Care Market| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Toilet Care Market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global toilet care market size is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period. One of the primary factors driving the global toilet care market's growth is the emergence of eco-friendly and premium products.

Toilet Care Market: Opportunities

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of dual-income households are increasing the consumption of toilet care products. In addition, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and spending more on personal hygiene. Besides, several established players in the hospitality sector are focusing on expanding their business across various regions. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for toilet care manufacturers during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Product

The liquid toilet cleansers sector will gain considerable market share in the toilet care industry. Liquid toilet cleaners are appropriate for all sorts of toilets. They include a thick chemical mix and powerful cleaning ingredients that assist remove difficult stains while also disinfecting toilets by eliminating germs. In most cases, liquid toilet cleaning is poured over the rim and bowl of the toilet, then scraped with a toilet brush. During the forecast period, such factors will boost market demand.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for toilet care. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the advent of eco-friendly and luxury toilet care products would aid the toilet care market expansion in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the toilet care market and had decided to increase its market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Major Vendors

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners.

Kao Corp. -The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner.

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system.

Unilever Group- The company offers various toilet care products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes, Anywhere hard surface daily sanitizing spray, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Urine remover, and Toilet wand system.

Toilet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Werner & Mertz GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dabur India Ltd.

10.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.5 Kao Corp.

10.6 McBride Plc

10.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

10.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

10.9 The Clorox Co.

10.10 The Procter & Gamble Co.

10.11 Unilever Group

10.12 Werner & Mertz GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

