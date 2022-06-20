U.S. markets closed

USD 1.89 Billion growth expected in Toilet Care Market| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Toilet Care Market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global toilet care market size is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period. One of the primary factors driving the global toilet care market's growth is the emergence of eco-friendly and premium products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Toilet Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Toilet Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Request a Sample Report to Know More

Toilet Care Market: Opportunities

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of dual-income households are increasing the consumption of toilet care products. In addition, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and spending more on personal hygiene. Besides, several established players in the hospitality sector are focusing on expanding their business across various regions. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for toilet care manufacturers during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Product

The liquid toilet cleansers sector will gain considerable market share in the toilet care industry. Liquid toilet cleaners are appropriate for all sorts of toilets. They include a thick chemical mix and powerful cleaning ingredients that assist remove difficult stains while also disinfecting toilets by eliminating germs. In most cases, liquid toilet cleaning is poured over the rim and bowl of the toilet, then scraped with a toilet brush. During the forecast period, such factors will boost market demand.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for toilet care. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the advent of eco-friendly and luxury toilet care products would aid the toilet care market expansion in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the toilet care market and had decided to increase its market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Get sample about the report before purchasing.

Toilet Care Market: Major Vendors

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners.

  • Kao Corp.-The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner.

  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.- The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system.

  • Unilever Group- The company offers various toilet care products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes, Anywhere hard surface daily sanitizing spray, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Urine remover, and Toilet wand system.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the toilet care market report: Speak to an Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports:

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market– The mosquito repellents and care market share is expected to increase by USD 3.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Nonstick Cookware Market Market – The nonstick cookware market share is expected to increase by USD 1.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Toilet Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.66

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Dabur India Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Werner & Mertz GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Liquid toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Toilet rim blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Dabur India Ltd.

  • 10.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • 10.5 Kao Corp.

  • 10.6 McBride Plc

  • 10.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • 10.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • 10.9 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.10 The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • 10.11 Unilever Group

  • 10.12 Werner & Mertz GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-89-billion-growth-expected-in-toilet-care-market-apac-to-notice-maximum-growth-technavio-301570357.html

SOURCE Technavio

